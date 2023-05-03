Telangana cops commence probe in death of 45-year-old woman

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: One Town Police on Tuesday registered a case of kidnapping and suspicious death involving 45-year-old B Neelamma, a resident of Ramannapet Chennaraopet Mandal in Mahabubabad district.

Khammam Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) PV Ganesh said Neelamma was admitted to the Khammam Headquarters Hospital on April 28 with a head injury. After fighting for her life for four hours, she succumbed to her injuries in the hospital.

Following her death, her husband Banoth Shanker lodged a complaint with the One Town police station alleging that some unidentified persons had kidnapped Neelamma on April 27 when she had gone to the hospital in Khammam.

After Neelamma went missing, Shanker searched for her but was unable to locate her. Later, they found out that she had died and that her body was kept in the mortuary. The ACP said a case had been registered, and an investigation is currently underway.

He added, “We will be able to provide complete details by Wednesday evening.” While rumours have been circulating on social media that Neelamma was gang-raped and murdered, the ACP has refuted these claims.

