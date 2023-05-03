Home States Telangana

Telangana Governor not invited to Secretariat inauguration: Raj Bhavan

Raj Bhavan further makes it clear that no invitation whatsoever has been sent to the Governor inviting her to the inauguration of the new Secretariat building.

Published: 03rd May 2023

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan (File | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Raj Bhavan on Tuesday clarified that Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan did not attend the inauguration of the new Secretariat as she did not receive any invitation from the State government. 

“Raj Bhavan vehemently denies the baseless and false allegation that an invitation has been extended to the Governor for the inauguration of the new Secretariat building by the State government and that, in spite of the extension of the invitation the Governor didn’t attend the programme,” Raj Bhavan said in a statement. 

“Raj Bhavan further makes it clear that no invitation whatsoever has been sent to the Governor inviting her to the inauguration of the new Secretariat building, and this has been the precise and sole reason for her non-attendance at the inauguration of the new secretariat building,” it added.

