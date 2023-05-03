Home States Telangana

Toddy tappers in Telangana to get Rs 5L insurance cover

K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday announced the State government’s decision to introduce ‘Geetha Karmikula Bima’ (insurance for toddy tappers) on the lines of Rythu Bima being provided to farmers.

Under the scheme, the toddy tappers will get Rs 5 lakh insurance cover and the money will be deposited directly in the bank account of the family members in case a toddy tapper dies accidentally while collecting toddy from palm trees.  

During a review meeting held at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister instructed Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud to prepare guidelines for the new insurance scheme. 
“There have been unfortunate instances of toddy tappers losing their lives after accidentally falling from palm trees. It’s the responsibility of the government to support the families of these toddy tappers,” he said. 

Neera cafe inauguration

Meanwhile, Minister Srinivas Goud said that the State’s first Neera Cafe will be inaugurated on Wednesday. The government-owned Neera Cafe was constructed on Necklace Road in Hyderabad with an estimated cost of Rs 13 crore.

State Minister of Excise, Sports, Tourism and Culture, V Srinivas Goud, reviewed the arrangements for the launch of Neera Cafe on Necklace Road on May 3

“The government introduced the Neera Policy to provide a natural drink to the people. Only toddy tappers would produce and sell Neera in the State,” the minister said.

He also thanked the Chief Minister for introducing an insurance scheme for toddy tappers. The State government also allotted land for the construction of “Atma Gourava Bhavan” in the city for toddy tappers, he added.

