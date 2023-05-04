BRS leaders in Telangana start preparing for Lok Sabha polls in 2024

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sitting BRS MPs and former MPs are warming up for the Lok Sabha elections due next year. They have begun visiting their constituencies and interacting with their workers and electors. The MPs whose chances are bright in getting party nominations are focusing on the constituencies by enlisting the support of their confidants. The BRS won nine of the 18 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana in 2019.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha, who lost Nizamabad to her BJP rival Dharmapuri Arvind in 2019, has set her eyes on the same seat. Kavitha, who is an MLC now, is trying to groom her constituency in the hope of drumming up support in the coming Lok Sabha election.

Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar, who lost the election to Lok Sabha from Karimnagar to BJP candidate Bandi Sanjay, is keen on wresting it back from the latter’s hold. He is interacting with his electors and is participating in meetings to boost his presence.

Meanwhile, Zaheerabad MP BB Patil is also determined to retain the seat in the next election. He has been touring his constituency regularly and is enquiring about the problems the people are facing in their villages and towns. Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy is showing interest in contesting for the Assembly from Dubbak Assembly where the party needs a man of calibre to defeat the BJP incumbent.

In Khammam, Nama Nageswar Rao is also touring the constituency as he knows retaining the seat would be a challenge for him this time. He has a formidable rival in former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy. While this is so, Mahabubabad sitting MP Malothu Kavitha is now keen on contesting for the Assembly from the Mahabubabad Assembly segment but is also keeping a watch on her parliamentary constituency as well should the Chief Minister ask her to seek election to Lok Sabha again.

Warangal MP Pasunuri Dayakar is also planning to contest from the same constituency. He is visiting all the Assembly segments and taking part in several development programmes. Mahabubnagar MP Manne Srinivas Reddy is also focused on his parliamentary constituency while Chevelle Lok Sabha member G Ranjith Reddy has begun groundwork for seeking re-election.

Peddapalli MP Venkatesh Netha Borlakunta is touring the constituency and participating in programmes regularly. Nagarkurnool MP Pothuganti Ramulu is focusing on both the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections depending on which opportunity would unfold before him.

HYDERABAD: Sitting BRS MPs and former MPs are warming up for the Lok Sabha elections due next year. They have begun visiting their constituencies and interacting with their workers and electors. The MPs whose chances are bright in getting party nominations are focusing on the constituencies by enlisting the support of their confidants. The BRS won nine of the 18 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana in 2019. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha, who lost Nizamabad to her BJP rival Dharmapuri Arvind in 2019, has set her eyes on the same seat. Kavitha, who is an MLC now, is trying to groom her constituency in the hope of drumming up support in the coming Lok Sabha election. Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar, who lost the election to Lok Sabha from Karimnagar to BJP candidate Bandi Sanjay, is keen on wresting it back from the latter’s hold. He is interacting with his electors and is participating in meetings to boost his presence.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, Zaheerabad MP BB Patil is also determined to retain the seat in the next election. He has been touring his constituency regularly and is enquiring about the problems the people are facing in their villages and towns. Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy is showing interest in contesting for the Assembly from Dubbak Assembly where the party needs a man of calibre to defeat the BJP incumbent. In Khammam, Nama Nageswar Rao is also touring the constituency as he knows retaining the seat would be a challenge for him this time. He has a formidable rival in former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy. While this is so, Mahabubabad sitting MP Malothu Kavitha is now keen on contesting for the Assembly from the Mahabubabad Assembly segment but is also keeping a watch on her parliamentary constituency as well should the Chief Minister ask her to seek election to Lok Sabha again. Warangal MP Pasunuri Dayakar is also planning to contest from the same constituency. He is visiting all the Assembly segments and taking part in several development programmes. Mahabubnagar MP Manne Srinivas Reddy is also focused on his parliamentary constituency while Chevelle Lok Sabha member G Ranjith Reddy has begun groundwork for seeking re-election. Peddapalli MP Venkatesh Netha Borlakunta is touring the constituency and participating in programmes regularly. Nagarkurnool MP Pothuganti Ramulu is focusing on both the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections depending on which opportunity would unfold before him.