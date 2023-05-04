Home States Telangana

BRS leaders in Telangana start preparing for Lok Sabha polls in 2024

Meanwhile, Zaheerabad MP BB Patil is also determined to retain the seat in the next election.

Published: 04th May 2023 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2023 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

KCR

BRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo | EPS)

By Ireddy Srinivas Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sitting BRS MPs and former MPs are warming up for the Lok Sabha elections due next year. They have begun visiting their constituencies and interacting with their workers and electors. The MPs whose chances are bright in getting party nominations are focusing on the constituencies by enlisting the support of their confidants. The BRS won nine of the 18 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana in 2019.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha, who lost Nizamabad to her BJP rival Dharmapuri Arvind in 2019, has set her eyes on the same seat. Kavitha, who is an MLC now, is trying to groom her constituency in the hope of drumming up support in the coming Lok Sabha election.

Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar, who lost the election to Lok Sabha from Karimnagar to BJP candidate Bandi Sanjay, is keen on wresting it back from the latter’s hold. He is interacting with his electors and is participating in meetings to boost his presence.

Meanwhile, Zaheerabad MP BB Patil is also determined to retain the seat in the next election. He has been touring his constituency regularly and is enquiring about the problems the people are facing in their villages and towns. Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy is showing interest in contesting for the Assembly from Dubbak Assembly where the party needs a man of calibre to defeat the BJP incumbent.

In Khammam, Nama Nageswar Rao is also touring the constituency as he knows retaining the seat would be a challenge for him this time. He has a formidable rival in former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy. While this is so, Mahabubabad sitting MP Malothu Kavitha is now keen on contesting for the Assembly from the Mahabubabad Assembly segment but is also keeping a watch on her parliamentary constituency as well should the Chief Minister ask her to seek election to Lok Sabha again.

Warangal MP Pasunuri Dayakar is also planning to contest from the same constituency. He is visiting all the Assembly segments and taking part in several development programmes. Mahabubnagar MP Manne Srinivas Reddy is also focused on his parliamentary constituency while Chevelle Lok Sabha member G Ranjith Reddy has begun groundwork for seeking re-election.

Peddapalli MP Venkatesh Netha Borlakunta is touring the constituency and participating in programmes regularly. Nagarkurnool MP Pothuganti Ramulu is focusing on both the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections depending on which opportunity would unfold before him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lok Sabha elections
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp