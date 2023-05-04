Home States Telangana

HP printer buyer to get Rs 1.5 lakh in Telangana

As a result of the defective printer, the petitioner claimed that he had lost an income of Rs 12,500 per month.

Published: 04th May 2023 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2023 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

HP printer

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | hp.com website)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Computer Collections, Secunderabad, and Hewlett Packard India Private Ltd,  Somajiguda, to pay Rs 1,50,000 to A Raghavulu, the proprietor of Sri Krishna Digital Studio, Mahaboobnagar, who bought a printer (PRN HP 7500) for Rs 20,500, which did not function from the day of its installation. As a result of the defective printer, the petitioner claimed that he had lost an income of Rs 12,500 per month.

After making several phone calls, the company sent a technician after three months who checked the printer and suggested a replacement. As per the advice of the technician, the service centre replaced the printer.

At the time of installation, the complainant requested the technician to demonstrate its functioning. But the technician did not oblige and left the place. Subsequently, even the replaced printer turned out to be defective.

Considering the fact that he was subjected to both mental agony and monetary loss, the forum directed the manufacturer and the seller to jointly pay Rs 1,50,000 in addition to Rs 25,000 towards legal costs to the complainant.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
elangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission Computer Collections
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp