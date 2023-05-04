HP printer buyer to get Rs 1.5 lakh in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Computer Collections, Secunderabad, and Hewlett Packard India Private Ltd, Somajiguda, to pay Rs 1,50,000 to A Raghavulu, the proprietor of Sri Krishna Digital Studio, Mahaboobnagar, who bought a printer (PRN HP 7500) for Rs 20,500, which did not function from the day of its installation. As a result of the defective printer, the petitioner claimed that he had lost an income of Rs 12,500 per month.

After making several phone calls, the company sent a technician after three months who checked the printer and suggested a replacement. As per the advice of the technician, the service centre replaced the printer.

At the time of installation, the complainant requested the technician to demonstrate its functioning. But the technician did not oblige and left the place. Subsequently, even the replaced printer turned out to be defective.

Considering the fact that he was subjected to both mental agony and monetary loss, the forum directed the manufacturer and the seller to jointly pay Rs 1,50,000 in addition to Rs 25,000 towards legal costs to the complainant.

