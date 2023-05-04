Justice league: Eidgah on forest land; Telangana High Court orders status quo

By Express News Service

Eidgah on forest land: HC orders status quo

A bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji on Tuesday ordered status quo over building an Eidgah on a plot of forest land totalling 12 acres (3.373 hectares) in Chincholi village reserve forest in Nirmal district. The State government had sought permission from the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change to utilise the property for the building of a vocational training and skill upgrading centre for the general benefit and development of the State’s youth.

After receiving approval from the Centre, the State government began constructing a eidgah-cum-vocational training and skill upgrading centre. Aggrieved by this, Anju Kumar Reddy, an advocate from Nirmal district, moved to the High Court. Prabhakar, senior counsel appearing for the petitioner, informed the court that the State government received permission from the Centre to build only a training centre on the 12 acres of forest land, but after receiving permission, changed its stand and began construction of an “Eidgah cum training centre.”

Prabhakar submitted a resolution passed by the Nirmal municipality on April 19, 2023, allocating the budget for the construction of an “Eidgah cum vocational and training upgradation centre” and prayed for a stay on the construction of the Eidgah. Deputy solicitor general Gade Praveen Kumar furnished orders passed by the Centre, keeping in abeyance its earlier orders allowing the State government to divert the 12 acres of land.

RBI told to appoint official to manage Mahesh Bank

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday asked the Reserve Bank of India to appoint an official to manage the day-to-day operations and make policy decisions in the best interests of shareholders of the Mahesh Cooperative Bank. The move will protect the interests of shareholders while allowing the bank to continue its daily activities, the court said.

The orders were given while dealing with petitions from shareholders regarding the inclusion of votes cast by gold loanees in elections to the bank’s board. The shareholders also filed writ petitions asking the court to declare a circular issued by the bank as invalid and in violation of relevant laws. The court had earlier issued interim orders preventing newly elected members from making policy decisions.

Counsel appearing for the shareholders argued that the previous orders had halted the bank’s operations, causing inconvenience to shareholders, account holders, and people seeking loans from the bank. The court, without expressing an opinion on the merits of the case, will ultimately rule on the legitimacy of the elections and the members elected.

HC rejects Sujana plea against Look Out Circular

Stating that the petitioner was free to approach a competent court and seek permission to travel abroad, Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday dismissed a writ petition filed by Rajya Sabha member Y Satyanarayana Chowdary, also known as Sujana Chowdary challenging the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued by the Bureau of Immigration, Ministry of Home Affairs.

Chowdary argued that the LOC against him was unlawful and unconstitutional and requested an order to revoke it. The MP is the owner and CEO of the Sujana Group of Companies which is accused of large-scale fraud. A LOC was issued against him in connection with the alleged scam. The CBI alleges that the Sujana Group is engaged in obtaining and defaulting on loans from multiple banks. It is claimed that the petitioner and his enterprises caused banks to lose Rs 5,000 crore as a result of their alleged acts.

The CBI asked the issue a LOC against him to ensure his presence as his participation is being examined in connection with suspected fraud. The petitioner learned about the LOC for the first time in 2019 and sent a letter seeking that the CBI rescind the LOC. However, nothing was done in response to his representation. The petitioner filed the writ petition to challenge the issue and continuation of the LOC.

