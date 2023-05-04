Home States Telangana

Karnataka Assembly elections: Bajrang Dal protests Congress manifesto in Hyderabad

The police took the protesters into custody and shifted them to Bollarum, Begum Bazar and Musheerabad police stations and booked them under various Sections of the law.

Published: 04th May 2023 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2023 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Bajrang Dal activists , Karnataka Assembly elections

Bajrang Dal activists were arrested by police for trying to storm the Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bajrang Dal activists on Wednesday stormed the Gandhi Bhavan, protesting against the manifesto released by the Congress for the Karnataka Assembly elections. The activists also staged protests in all Assembly constituencies and district headquarters by burning effigies of the Congress.

Comparing Bajrang Dal to the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in the manifesto, the Congress manifesto promises a ban on the Hindutva organisation which is aligned with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) upon coming to power in the neighbouring State.

Police personnel were stationed outside the VHP office since Tuesday night, to prevent any activists from leaving the office. However, some of the activists evaded the police and reached the Gandhi Bhavan. At around 10.30 am, around 300 Bajrang Dal activists entered the Gandhi Bhavan in four phases and registered their protest despite the heavy police deployment there.

The police took the protesters into custody and shifted them to Bollarum, Begum Bazar and Musheerabad police stations and booked them under various Sections of the law. Accusing the police of resorting to “excesses” and filing of false cases on Bajrang Dal activists, the saffron outfit’s state convener Sivaramulu said that it was atrocious on the part of the Congress to compare them with PFI, which he claimed has its roots in terrorism.

He said that the Congress has once again proven that it’s an anti-Hindu party by insulting Hindus (organisations) to appease Muslims during the election season. Sivaramulu called upon Hindus to respond to the issue and rid India of the Congress. Meanwhile, East Zone DCP Sunil Dutt and his personnel conducted searches in the VHP office.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gandhi Bhavan Karnataka Assembly elections Bajrang Dal activists protest
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp