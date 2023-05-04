Karnataka Assembly elections: Bajrang Dal protests Congress manifesto in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bajrang Dal activists on Wednesday stormed the Gandhi Bhavan, protesting against the manifesto released by the Congress for the Karnataka Assembly elections. The activists also staged protests in all Assembly constituencies and district headquarters by burning effigies of the Congress.

Comparing Bajrang Dal to the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in the manifesto, the Congress manifesto promises a ban on the Hindutva organisation which is aligned with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) upon coming to power in the neighbouring State.

Police personnel were stationed outside the VHP office since Tuesday night, to prevent any activists from leaving the office. However, some of the activists evaded the police and reached the Gandhi Bhavan. At around 10.30 am, around 300 Bajrang Dal activists entered the Gandhi Bhavan in four phases and registered their protest despite the heavy police deployment there.

The police took the protesters into custody and shifted them to Bollarum, Begum Bazar and Musheerabad police stations and booked them under various Sections of the law. Accusing the police of resorting to “excesses” and filing of false cases on Bajrang Dal activists, the saffron outfit’s state convener Sivaramulu said that it was atrocious on the part of the Congress to compare them with PFI, which he claimed has its roots in terrorism.

He said that the Congress has once again proven that it’s an anti-Hindu party by insulting Hindus (organisations) to appease Muslims during the election season. Sivaramulu called upon Hindus to respond to the issue and rid India of the Congress. Meanwhile, East Zone DCP Sunil Dutt and his personnel conducted searches in the VHP office.

