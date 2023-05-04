Home States Telangana

KTR praises Ward Administration System in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Taking a step closer to adopting the Ward Administration System in Hyderabad, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), K T Rama Rao held a detailed review meeting with officials to comprehensively discuss the plan to introduce the new system.

The meeting was held at the new Secretariat on Wednesday, where the minister spoke about the government’s objectives and aims of the new system. Recalling the series of steps taken under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to decentralise governance and take administration closer to the doorsteps of people, he said that new districts, revenue divisions and mandals were created to this end.

Along with them, the State government was successful in bridging the gap between people and administration through newly formed municipalities and gram panchayats. Rather than going all the way to Circle or Zonal Offices, the new system helps people approach ward offices located nearby for any help, he said.

