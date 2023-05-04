Home States Telangana

Tribal woman’s death in Telangana:  Khammam CP rules out rape, suspects murder 

While condemning the rape rumours, Warrier said the police were looking into all possible angles.

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A day after a 45-year-old woman, Banoth Neelamma, was found dead in Khammam, Commissioner of Police (CP) Vishnu S Warrier released a statement stating that there were no signs of injury or struggles on her body except her head.

While it was initially rumoured that Neelamma was raped before being killed, the latest police statement, based on expert medical opinion, indicated that it was either an accident or murder. The police, however, still contend that she was kidnapped before being killed. The CP said three special teams are investigating the issue and added that a case under Sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 365 (related to wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at One Town police station.

While condemning the rape rumours, Warrier said the police were looking into all possible angles. As per medical findings, it was found that the victim had died due to a head injury, he added. Explaining the background, the CP said Neelamma, a member of the Lambada community from Ramannapet of Chennaraopet Mandal in Mahabubabad district, had arrived at Khammam with her mother-in-law, Banoth Mallamma, by Krishna Express on April 27 for medical treatment.

They hailed an auto-rickshaw to take them to Mamata General Hospital, situated about 3 km away from the railway station, he added. On their way, Mallamma got down to use a lavatory and it was at this time that the auto driver ran off with Neelamma, he said. Subsequently, Mallamma returned to Ramannapet and informed Shankar, Neelamma’s husband, the CP said, adding that he lodged a complaint with Khammam Two-Town police station.

Warrier said the Two-Town police station Sub-Inspector called Shankar asking him to identify a body presumed to match Neelamma’s description at the Khammam Government Hospital mortuary. After identifying the body, Shankar was informed that Neelamma was admitted to the hospital at 10 am on April 28 by an unidentified person, who is presumed to have kidnapped and murdered her, the CP said.

