After 5-hour meet, Eatala says response from Ponguleti, Jupalli ‘positive’

KHAMMAM/HYDERABAD: Amid speculation that BJP is trying to welcome some leaders of Khammam district into the saffron fold, the party’s joining committee met former MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and ex-minister Jupalli Krishna Rao on Thursday.

The committee, led by its chairman and Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender, held a closed-door meeting with the duo at Srinivasa Reddy’s residence in Khammam. It may be mentioned here that Srinivasa Reddy and Jupalli Krishna Rao were recently suspended from the ruling BRS for ‘anti-party’ activities.

During Thursday’s meeting, which lasted for more than five hours, the duo reportedly gave no assurance but promised to reveal their final decision very soon. “Our meeting with Srinivasa Reddy and Krishna Rao was held in a good environment. We had fruitful discussions. We received a positive response from both of them. But, they said they will take a final decision after speaking to their respective supporters,” Eatala Rajender said after the meeting.

“We have invited both Ponguleti and Jupalli to join BJP. We told them that only BJP can stop the dictatorial rule of KCR and prevent the Kalavkuntla family from looting the State. They also understand this. We hope that both of them take a positive decision,” he added. BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao, former Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy and former MLA Enugu Ravinder Reddy were present on the occasion.

‘Not given any assurance’

Later speaking to the media, Srinivasa Reddy and Krishna Rao said that they have not taken any decision on joining a party. “The BJP leaders have met us. They invited us to join in BJP. But, we have not given any assurance,” they said. They stated that people strengthening should be done against BRS government and we are finding all ways to get bail to people from the Kalvakuntla family.

“We will meet people from all sections of the society. We will also meet the families of those who took part in the Telangana movement. Only then we will prepare an action plan,” they said while adding that “we want to ensure that anti-government voters are split.”

Rumblings in the party

Meanwhile, the State unit of the BJP is experiencing a conflict between old and new leaders. The newcomers are trying to bring leaders like Srinivasa Reddy and Krishna Rao on board, but they met the duo m without informing the party’s State president Bandi Sanjay and other senior leaders.

Sanjay, however, said that he lost his mobile during his arrest in the SSC malpractice case and he had no idea about the meeting. But, he said that he saw nothing wrong with his colleagues meeting anyone who has good relations with them. He even said that he can meet leaders he is in touch with, to strengthen the BJP.

However, sources said that there is a section of the party that is unhappy with the fact that Sanjay was not informed about the meeting beforehand. This section says that protocol should have been followed. This has caused a rift between the new entrants and the veterans. Earlier BJP leaders used to take potshots at groups in the Congress, but now the saffron party is facing a similar situation, a section of the party said.

