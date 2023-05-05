Home States Telangana

Continue, but don’t finalise regularisation of 142 posts: Telangana High Court

After hearing the arguments, the court said that the regularisation process may continue, but the ultimate conclusion is contingent on the outcome of this writ case.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Justice B Vijaysen Reddy and Justice A Santhosh Reddy on Thursday directed the State government to continue the process of regularising the services of the 142 posts in the cadre of Extension Officers Grade-II Supervisors, but not to finalise it until further orders.

Banothu Saritha and three others had filed a writ petition challenging GO 18 issued by the Women, Children, Disabled, and Senior Citizens department on July 22, 2022, regularising the services of contract employees in the existing cadre against the sanctioned posts in terms of GO 16 dated February 26, 2016.

Senior counsel S Satyam Reddy, appearing for the petitioners, stated that the regularisation of contract employees without following reservation rules is in violation of Article 162 of the Constitution and in violation of Articles 14, 16, and 21 of the Constitution, as well as violation of Supreme Court orders in the case of Uma Devi v State of Karnataka.

