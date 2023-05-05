Harish Rao tells officials to speed up work on TIMS hospital, others

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday asked officials to hasten the construction of several critical health projects in the State. Among these projects are the Warangal Health City, Telangana Institute of Medical Science (TIMS), and the expansion of Nizam’s Institute of Medical Science (NIMS).

The minister, speaking at a review meeting with officials of his department at Dr B R Ambedkar State Secretariat on Thursday, set a target for them to complete the Warangal Health City by Dasara. He asked the officials to expedite the construction of TIMS, in Sanath Nagar, LB Nagar, and Alwal with each expected to have 1000 beds. The tender process for the 2000-bed building to be constructed as part of NIMS expansion works should also be completed within 10 days, he directed.

Speaking on Basti Dawakhanas, Harish Rao announced plans to set up 500 dispensaries across the State. At present, there are 363 Basti Dawakhanas and another 57 are ready to be opened. All the 500 dispensaries are expected to be fully operational by the end of June.

He ordered that clinic hours should be displayed on boards along with services available for public information. The minister also discussed the progress of the Palle Dawakhanas and ordered that 3206 of them should be fully functional by the end of this month.

In addition, the health minister directed the officials to ensure that dialysis centres should be quickly set up and their service should be made available to the people. He also spoke about the success of the Kanti Velugu programme, which completed eye examinations for 1.31 crore people in just 67 working days. The programme has covered 87% of wards and 74.72% of panchayats.

He also mentioned that 27% of people required glasses, and on average, each team screened 120 people per day. Out of the total number of people examined, 19.64 lakh were given reading glasses, while 15.30 lakh people were identified as needing prescription glasses. The distribution of prescription glasses to those in need has already begun, and 12 lakh people have received them.

HYDERABAD: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday asked officials to hasten the construction of several critical health projects in the State. Among these projects are the Warangal Health City, Telangana Institute of Medical Science (TIMS), and the expansion of Nizam’s Institute of Medical Science (NIMS). The minister, speaking at a review meeting with officials of his department at Dr B R Ambedkar State Secretariat on Thursday, set a target for them to complete the Warangal Health City by Dasara. He asked the officials to expedite the construction of TIMS, in Sanath Nagar, LB Nagar, and Alwal with each expected to have 1000 beds. The tender process for the 2000-bed building to be constructed as part of NIMS expansion works should also be completed within 10 days, he directed. Speaking on Basti Dawakhanas, Harish Rao announced plans to set up 500 dispensaries across the State. At present, there are 363 Basti Dawakhanas and another 57 are ready to be opened. All the 500 dispensaries are expected to be fully operational by the end of June.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He ordered that clinic hours should be displayed on boards along with services available for public information. The minister also discussed the progress of the Palle Dawakhanas and ordered that 3206 of them should be fully functional by the end of this month. In addition, the health minister directed the officials to ensure that dialysis centres should be quickly set up and their service should be made available to the people. He also spoke about the success of the Kanti Velugu programme, which completed eye examinations for 1.31 crore people in just 67 working days. The programme has covered 87% of wards and 74.72% of panchayats. He also mentioned that 27% of people required glasses, and on average, each team screened 120 people per day. Out of the total number of people examined, 19.64 lakh were given reading glasses, while 15.30 lakh people were identified as needing prescription glasses. The distribution of prescription glasses to those in need has already begun, and 12 lakh people have received them.