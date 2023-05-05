Home States Telangana

If interested, Governor should join BJP, contest from Siddipet: Telangana Minister

Harish Rao also said that the Governor held back several Bills, including one on merger of Bhadrachalam villages.

Published: 05th May 2023 08:34 AM

T Harish Rao

Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “I have no objection if Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan contests from Siddipet. If she is interested, she may rejoin BJP and contest elections,” Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao said on Thursday.

The minister was reacting to a statement issued recently by Raj Bhavan stating that Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan was not invited to the inauguration of the new Secretariat complex.

In an informal chat with the media here, the minister said: “The Governor said that she was not invited to the inaugural ceremony of the new Secretariat building. Is it written in the Constitution that the Governor has to be invited to the inauguration of the Secretariat?”

“Was the President invited to the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Parliament building? Has the Central government invited the President whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off Vande Bharat trains?” Harish Rao wondered.

“We have respect for the woman Governor. But, she is acting against the interests of the State,” he alleged, adding that “if the Governor is interested in politics, she may join BJP and contest in elections again”.
When a scribe asked what his reaction will be if she contests from Siddipet, he said: “We welcome it”.

‘Creating obstacles’

Harish Rao also said that the Governor held back several Bills, including one on the merger of Bhadrachalam villages. “The Governor raised objections against the Bill to increase the retirement age of professors in the Health department. Several States increased the retirement age of professors to 70. The Medical Council of India guidelines permit this. But, why is the Governor objecting to the same in Telangana,” he wanted to know.

“The Governor should only examine whether the contents of the State government Bills are in accordance with the concurrent list or not. Being a doctor by profession, she should not create obstacles to the State government in providing the medical facilities to the people,” he said.

Harish Rao also objected to Governor not giving her assent to the Universities' Common Recruitment Board Bill. “A veterinary college was sanctioned for Siddipet. However, the college is facing a shortage of staff as the Governor held back the Bills,” he claimed.

The Minister also alleged that the Governor spoke against Telangana in the recent G-20 meetings.

TAGS
Tamilisai Soundararajan Siddipet T Harish Rao
