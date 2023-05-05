Home States Telangana

KTR invited to WEF New Champions meet in China

“Telangana has become a beacon of innovation and a pioneer in embracing emerging technologies because of the vision of KT Rama Rao,” Borge Brende said.

Published: 05th May 2023 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2023 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

KT Rama Rao

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: World Economic Forum (WEF) president Borge Brende invited IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao to the 14th WEF annual meeting of the New Champions, which will be held from 27 to 29 June 2023 in Tianjin, People’s Republic of China, with the support of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

“Telangana is leading India’s start-up and innovation system through future-oriented policies and enablers such as the T-Hub. Participants will be keen to hear your insights on promoting growth in Telangana led by entrepreneurship, innovation and digital transformation,” Brende said in the invitation.

