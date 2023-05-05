Home States Telangana

Liquor trade is not a basic right, rules Telangana High Court

In its orders, the bench pointed out that when the toddy traded by the appellants was adulterated with diazepam, the State government had rightly cancelled their trading licences.

Published: 05th May 2023 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2023 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that no one has a basic right to engage in liquor trading, a bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N. Tukaramji on Thursday rejected a writ appeal challenging the interim suspension of 12 toddy trade licences.

Earlier, S Raja Goud and S Radha Kishan Goud had filed a case challenging a memo dated December 31, 2022, issued by the Prohibition and Excise department, restoring the appellants’ licences to deal in toddy. A single judge who heard the case suspended the memo based on the findings of the chemical examiner, Regional Prohibition and Excise Laboratory, Nizamabad, that the toddy sold by the appellants was adulterated.

