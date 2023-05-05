Officials turn attention to repair, maintenance of irrigation projects in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the bitter experience of the Kadam project getting huge inflows last year, Irrigation officials are focusing on operation and maintenance (O&M) works to minimise losses to irrigation structures in the coming monsoon season.

The officials propose to take up around 1,500 workers before the onset of the monsoon. The officials focused mainly on repairs of the Musi project gate and maintenance of irrigation projects in Nizamabad.

“The goal is to minimise breaches to minor irrigation tanks. Our aim is to provide water to the tail-end farmer,” Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation) Rajat Kumar told TNIE after chairing a review meeting with officials on O&M works at Jala Soudha on Thursday.

He said that the 157 major dams in the State would be maintained as per the Dam Safety Act of the Centre.

The O&M works would be completed before the onset of monsoon and every gated structure made functional by the end of June, Rajat Kumar said.

Rajat Kumar also warned all Chief Engineers (CEs) of disciplinary action if O&M works under their jurisdiction were not completed before the onset of monsoon. He instructed Engineer-in-Chief (O&M) to conduct two videoconferences every week while O&M staff in the cadre of executive engineer and deputy executive engineer were directed to inspect the works regularly.

Wardha DPR

It was decided that the DPR for the Wardha project should be submitted to the CWC in the next four to five days. The Rs 4,874 crore Wardha project will irrigate two lakh acres in Asifabad and Mancherial. Palamuru-Rangareddy by June end Rajat Kumar said that the drinking water components of the Palamuru-Rangareddy LIS should be completed by June end.

Stop Veligonda

Stating that the construction of surplus-based projects like Veligonda would be detrimental to the interests of Telangana, the TS officials in a letter requested the Krishna River Management Board chairman on Thursday to restrain AP from executing it. Irrigation Engineer-in-Chief C Muralidhar wrote that several in-basin areas of Telangana were drought-prone and affected by fluoride and Veligonda would have an adverse impact on settled ayacuts under Nagarjunasagar and also on the drinking water needs of Hyderabad.

HYDERABAD: With the bitter experience of the Kadam project getting huge inflows last year, Irrigation officials are focusing on operation and maintenance (O&M) works to minimise losses to irrigation structures in the coming monsoon season. The officials propose to take up around 1,500 workers before the onset of the monsoon. The officials focused mainly on repairs of the Musi project gate and maintenance of irrigation projects in Nizamabad. “The goal is to minimise breaches to minor irrigation tanks. Our aim is to provide water to the tail-end farmer,” Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation) Rajat Kumar told TNIE after chairing a review meeting with officials on O&M works at Jala Soudha on Thursday.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He said that the 157 major dams in the State would be maintained as per the Dam Safety Act of the Centre. The O&M works would be completed before the onset of monsoon and every gated structure made functional by the end of June, Rajat Kumar said. Rajat Kumar also warned all Chief Engineers (CEs) of disciplinary action if O&M works under their jurisdiction were not completed before the onset of monsoon. He instructed Engineer-in-Chief (O&M) to conduct two videoconferences every week while O&M staff in the cadre of executive engineer and deputy executive engineer were directed to inspect the works regularly. Wardha DPR It was decided that the DPR for the Wardha project should be submitted to the CWC in the next four to five days. The Rs 4,874 crore Wardha project will irrigate two lakh acres in Asifabad and Mancherial. Palamuru-Rangareddy by June end Rajat Kumar said that the drinking water components of the Palamuru-Rangareddy LIS should be completed by June end. Stop Veligonda Stating that the construction of surplus-based projects like Veligonda would be detrimental to the interests of Telangana, the TS officials in a letter requested the Krishna River Management Board chairman on Thursday to restrain AP from executing it. Irrigation Engineer-in-Chief C Muralidhar wrote that several in-basin areas of Telangana were drought-prone and affected by fluoride and Veligonda would have an adverse impact on settled ayacuts under Nagarjunasagar and also on the drinking water needs of Hyderabad.