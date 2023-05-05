Home States Telangana

Panagal Udayasamudram lift irrigation project trial in Telangana run successful 

The motors were switched on and tested at the pump house on the outskirts of Chowdampally.

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: The unofficial trial run of the Panagal Udayasamudram lift irrigation scheme which will provide irrigation water to one lakh acres has proved to be a roaring success.

Engineering officials ran the motors at about 10 pm on Wednesday and lifted the water without any hitch. The motors were switched on and tested at the pump house on the outskirts of Chowdampally.

They were able to pump water from the pump house into the reservoir on the outskirts of Brahmin Vellemla. Along with the officials, MLA Chirumurthy Lingaiah also stayed at the project till midnight and supervised the trial run.

Everyone expressed happiness over the success of the trial run. On this occasion, MLA Lingaiah appreciated the efforts of the officials in completing the project. He was thankful to KCR for his help in completing the project. Soon the project would serve the parched fields by providing irrigation facilities.
Very soon, an official trial run will also be conducted as the Wednesday trial run was unofficial.

