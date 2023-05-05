Home States Telangana

Priyanka Gandhi to release Congress ‘Youth Declaration for Telangana’

AICC general secretary to  participate in Nirudyoga Nirasana Sabha on May 8

Published: 05th May 2023 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2023 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Thursday announced that Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will be releasing the “Youth Declaration for Telangana” during her visit to Hyderabad on May 8, raising expectations that it would be a replication of the party’s Karnataka Assembly election manifesto for youth.

What makes the declaration significant is the fact that the last time the party released such a declaration was in Warangal, when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had read out the “Farmer’s Declaration,” which the party had termed “historic”.

Priyanka will be participating in the “Nirudyoga Nirasana Sabha” scheduled to be held at the Saroornagar Indoor Stadium grounds on May 8. According to Revanth, the Youth Declaration will be the party’s policy statement for the youth, and the families of those who sacrificed their lives during the Telangana statehood movement.

Analysts say that the Congress has come up with the youth declaration as 2023 is election year and major political parties are trying to woo the young electorate. Congress, in its Karnataka election manifesto, has promised to dole out an “unemployment allowance” of Rs 3,000 per month to graduates and Rs 1,500 to diploma holders, if they couldn’t secure a job within 180 days of graduating.

The party’s Karnataka poll manifesto also promises, among others, the setting up of a “Youth Commission” to facilitate the overall development of the youth, 80% of jobs to locals in private and public sectors in Karnataka, free train and bus passes to candidates preparing for competitive exams, including free registration for recruitments, and filling all vacant government jobs within a year after coming to power.

As part of Congress’ strategy to reach out and draw the young voters towards it, the manifesto also assures implementation of certain youth-centric schemes like the ‘Young Interns Programme’ for students and youth in all government departments, ‘Youth for Youth’ skill development training programmes in all taluks, establishing a sports university and an international-level sports complex in Mysuru.

It now remains to be seen what the Youth Declaration for Telangana would be like, at a time when issues like unemployment and the TSPSC question paper leak have become a challenge for the BRS government.

