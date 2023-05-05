Home States Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister inaugurates BRS central office in Delhi

The party leaders believe that the office, constructed as per vaastu on the land allotted by the Central government, may help Rao in his plans to expand the BRS across the country. 

Published: 05th May 2023 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2023 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

K Chandrasekhar Rao

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao inaugurating the BRS central office at Vasant Vihar in Delhi on May 4.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amidst Vedic chants and in the presence of hundreds of party workers, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao inaugurated the BRS central office at Vasant Vihar in Delhi at 1.05 pm on Thursday.

The party leaders believe that the office, constructed as per Vaastu on the land allotted by the Central government, may help Rao in his plans to expand the BRS across the country.  After inaugurating the building, Rao went to his office located on the first floor and signed a few documents.

State Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy, Ministers KT Rama Rao, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, MP Joginapalli Santosh Kumar and scores of other leaders were present on the occasion.
KTR greets party workers

Later in the day, greeting the party workers, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said: “BRS entering national politics is a historic necessity. The entire country is talking about the ‘golden Telangana model’, as the people of this country realised that the ‘golmol model of Gujarat’ is useless.”  

Urging the party rank and file to fight till they ensure that the ‘Ab ki baar kisaan sarkar’ slogan comes true, he said: “The party that fulfilled the aspirations of Telangana people has now entered Delhi to work for the entire country.”

ALSO READ | Telangana CM to inaugurate BRS party office in Delhi on May 4

‘A historic necessity’

BRS working president KT Rama Rao said: “BRS entering national politics is a historic necessity. The entire country is talking about the ‘golden Telangana model’, as the people of this country realised that the ‘golmol model of Gujarat’ is useless.”

Urging the party rank and file to fight till they ensure that the ‘Ab ki baar kisan sarkar’ slogan comes true, he said: “The party that fulfilled the aspirations of Telangana people has now entered Delhi to work for the people of the entire country.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao Vasant Vihar BRS central office
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp