Telangana Chief Minister inaugurates BRS central office in Delhi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amidst Vedic chants and in the presence of hundreds of party workers, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao inaugurated the BRS central office at Vasant Vihar in Delhi at 1.05 pm on Thursday.

The party leaders believe that the office, constructed as per Vaastu on the land allotted by the Central government, may help Rao in his plans to expand the BRS across the country. After inaugurating the building, Rao went to his office located on the first floor and signed a few documents.

Here are a few more glimpses from the inauguration ceremony of the BRS Party's central office in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/jxedmv8Wrl May 4, 2023

State Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy, Ministers KT Rama Rao, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, MP Joginapalli Santosh Kumar and scores of other leaders were present on the occasion.

KTR greets party workers

Later in the day, greeting the party workers, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said: “BRS entering national politics is a historic necessity. The entire country is talking about the ‘golden Telangana model’, as the people of this country realised that the ‘golmol model of Gujarat’ is useless.”

Urging the party rank and file to fight till they ensure that the ‘Ab ki baar kisaan sarkar’ slogan comes true, he said: “The party that fulfilled the aspirations of Telangana people has now entered Delhi to work for the entire country.”

ALSO READ | Telangana CM to inaugurate BRS party office in Delhi on May 4

‘A historic necessity’

BRS working president KT Rama Rao said: “BRS entering national politics is a historic necessity. The entire country is talking about the ‘golden Telangana model’, as the people of this country realised that the ‘golmol model of Gujarat’ is useless.”

Urging the party rank and file to fight till they ensure that the ‘Ab ki baar kisan sarkar’ slogan comes true, he said: “The party that fulfilled the aspirations of Telangana people has now entered Delhi to work for the people of the entire country.”

HYDERABAD: Amidst Vedic chants and in the presence of hundreds of party workers, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao inaugurated the BRS central office at Vasant Vihar in Delhi at 1.05 pm on Thursday. The party leaders believe that the office, constructed as per Vaastu on the land allotted by the Central government, may help Rao in his plans to expand the BRS across the country. After inaugurating the building, Rao went to his office located on the first floor and signed a few documents. Here are a few more glimpses from the inauguration ceremony of the BRS Party's central office in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/jxedmv8Wrlgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); — BRS Party (@BRSparty) May 4, 2023 State Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy, Ministers KT Rama Rao, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, MP Joginapalli Santosh Kumar and scores of other leaders were present on the occasion. KTR greets party workers Later in the day, greeting the party workers, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said: “BRS entering national politics is a historic necessity. The entire country is talking about the ‘golden Telangana model’, as the people of this country realised that the ‘golmol model of Gujarat’ is useless.” Urging the party rank and file to fight till they ensure that the ‘Ab ki baar kisaan sarkar’ slogan comes true, he said: “The party that fulfilled the aspirations of Telangana people has now entered Delhi to work for the entire country.” ALSO READ | Telangana CM to inaugurate BRS party office in Delhi on May 4 ‘A historic necessity’ BRS working president KT Rama Rao said: “BRS entering national politics is a historic necessity. The entire country is talking about the ‘golden Telangana model’, as the people of this country realised that the ‘golmol model of Gujarat’ is useless.” Urging the party rank and file to fight till they ensure that the ‘Ab ki baar kisan sarkar’ slogan comes true, he said: “The party that fulfilled the aspirations of Telangana people has now entered Delhi to work for the people of the entire country.”