Telangana govt nod for appointment of 837 MHAs

Meanwhile, the health minister also issued orders for the regularisation of 1331 contract employees in seven different medical departments in the State.

Published: 05th May 2023 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2023 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has accorded permission to appoint 837 Multipurpose Health Assistants under the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare. All the posts are reserved for male candidates.

A GO (No 51) was issued in this regard on Wednesday. No senior eligible person for regularisation of their services will be overlooked or omitted, the order says. If individuals are non-local to the proposed post their cases may be considered in the prescribed open quota for locals and non-locals as per service rules.

Meanwhile, the health minister also issued orders for the regularisation of 1331 contract employees in seven different medical departments in the State. The minister handed over copies of the order to the respective representatives in the Secretariat on Thursday.

The employees include 68 female Multipurpose Health Assistants and 156  Pharmacists under the Director of the Public Health and Family Welfare Department.

