2 more held in TSPSC question paper leak

The SIT team looking into the bank accounts of the accused found Rs 2 lakh transaction in Dakya Nayak’s bank account.

Published: 06th May 2023 10:17 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two brothers were apprehended by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for allegedly buying AE question papers for the exam that was held in the first week of March.

According to sources, Kosgi Bhagavant Kumar and Kosgi Ravi Kumar from Vikarabad were taken into custody in connection with the TSPSC question paper leak case.

Bhagvant works at MPDO office in Vikarabad. Bhagvant Kumar bought the question paper for Rs 2 lakh for his younger brother Ravi who appeared for the AE exam conducted by TSPSC in March. Investigation revealed that the duo bought the question paper from one of the accused, Dakya Nayak who is the husband of another accused Renuka.

The SIT team looking into the bank accounts of the accused found Rs 2 lakh transaction in Dakya Nayak’s bank account. The SIT has so far arrested 21 persons in connection with the paper leak scam.

