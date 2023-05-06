BJP workers stage protests across Telangana over Congress’s Bajrang Dal ban promise

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Scores of BJP activists and members of its allied organisations were taken into custody near Gandhi Bhavan on Friday, when they tried to stage a protest, chanting Hanuman Chalisa, against Congress for comparing Bajrang Dal with the outlawed Popular Front of India (PFI), and promising to ban it if the grand old party comes to power in the neighbouring Karnataka.

A large number of police personnel deployed at the Gandhi Bhavan prevented the activists from entering the building and shifted them to different police stations in the city. Meanwhile, Mahila Congress workers led by its State President M Sunitha Rao raised slogans like “Modi teri taanashahi, nahin chalegi, nahin chalegi”.

The BJP workers staged similar protests across the State. In Khammam, tension prevailed when Bajarang Dal activists tried to enter the district Congress party office. Local police rushed to the spot and took the activists into custody.

During a protest held in Nizamabad, BJP workers led by district president B Laxmi Narasaiah recited Hanuman Chalisa. In Adilabad, the BJP activists, led by former ZP chairperson C Suhasini Reddy, staged a similar protest in front of AICC Secretary G Sujatha’s residence. The BJP and Bajrang Dal activists held similar protests in Karimnagar and Jagtial districts.

HYDERABAD: Scores of BJP activists and members of its allied organisations were taken into custody near Gandhi Bhavan on Friday, when they tried to stage a protest, chanting Hanuman Chalisa, against Congress for comparing Bajrang Dal with the outlawed Popular Front of India (PFI), and promising to ban it if the grand old party comes to power in the neighbouring Karnataka. A large number of police personnel deployed at the Gandhi Bhavan prevented the activists from entering the building and shifted them to different police stations in the city. Meanwhile, Mahila Congress workers led by its State President M Sunitha Rao raised slogans like “Modi teri taanashahi, nahin chalegi, nahin chalegi”. The BJP workers staged similar protests across the State. In Khammam, tension prevailed when Bajarang Dal activists tried to enter the district Congress party office. Local police rushed to the spot and took the activists into custody.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); During a protest held in Nizamabad, BJP workers led by district president B Laxmi Narasaiah recited Hanuman Chalisa. In Adilabad, the BJP activists, led by former ZP chairperson C Suhasini Reddy, staged a similar protest in front of AICC Secretary G Sujatha’s residence. The BJP and Bajrang Dal activists held similar protests in Karimnagar and Jagtial districts.