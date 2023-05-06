Compensation should be paid as per schedule: Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Mummineni Sudheer Kumar of the Telangana High Court has directed the State government and the authorities concerned to disburse the entire compensation payable to M/s. Vikhyat Infra Developers (P) Ltd. under award proceedings dated May 6, 2022, in accordance with the payment schedule provided by the administration.

The court also ordered that the proportionate compensation payable to the petitioner should be released in the same manner as other landowners and made it clear that the petitioner was free to seek alternative remedies, such as determining adequate and increased compensation in line with the law.

Vikhyat Infra had filed a writ of mandamus seeking to declare the award proceedings dated May 6, 2022, and the declaration dated June 19, 2021, made under Section 19(1) of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement Act, 2013, as arbitrary and illegal. The petitioner’s property was acquired by the State government for the construction of the Nrusimha Sagar Reservoir Project in the Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district.

The State government, represented by its Principal Secretary, Irrigation and CAD department, filed a counter stating that it was taking steps to disburse the entire compensation payable to the petitioner and other land losers.

