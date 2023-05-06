Congress slams KCR for appointing Maharashtra youth as private secretary

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Friday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar has appointed a young Maharashtrian, Markad Sharad Babasaheb as his private secretary with a “fixed remuneration of Rs 1.5 lakh per month”, to be paid from the State exchequer, because he wants to realise his national political ambitions.

The Congress leader wanted to know from the BRS supremo whether people from all sections of society took part in the Telangana movement and achieved a separate State to provide employment to mercenaries from the neighbouring States.

“The Telangana movement was to realise people’s aspirations for Neellu, Nidhulu and Niyamakalu (water, funds and employment) and self-respect. However, KCR has employed a youngster from Maharashtra with an annual package of Rs 18 lakh with the hard-earned money of the Telangana people,” Revanth said.

Showing a copy of the “classified” GO, issued appointing Markad Sharad as Rao’s private secretary, Revanth claimed that the former was appointed soon after he joined BRS. He said that the Telangana government will face contempt of court charges for not following the directions of the High Court in placing the copies of GO in the public domain.

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Friday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar has appointed a young Maharashtrian, Markad Sharad Babasaheb as his private secretary with a “fixed remuneration of Rs 1.5 lakh per month”, to be paid from the State exchequer, because he wants to realise his national political ambitions. The Congress leader wanted to know from the BRS supremo whether people from all sections of society took part in the Telangana movement and achieved a separate State to provide employment to mercenaries from the neighbouring States. “The Telangana movement was to realise people’s aspirations for Neellu, Nidhulu and Niyamakalu (water, funds and employment) and self-respect. However, KCR has employed a youngster from Maharashtra with an annual package of Rs 18 lakh with the hard-earned money of the Telangana people,” Revanth said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Showing a copy of the “classified” GO, issued appointing Markad Sharad as Rao’s private secretary, Revanth claimed that the former was appointed soon after he joined BRS. He said that the Telangana government will face contempt of court charges for not following the directions of the High Court in placing the copies of GO in the public domain.