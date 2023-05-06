Evenly-spaced growth is our aim: Telangana Minister

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: Reminding that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been promoting the tri-cities as IT investment destinations after Hyderabad to create more jobs for locals, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday said that the historic city of Warangal is getting the largest development centres, paving the way for the development of commercial and business infrastructure and attracting IT companies and other investments. Rama Rao was speaking after inaugurating four offices of IT companies -- Genpact, LTI Mindtree, HRH, and Hexad Solutions Group -- in Hanamkonda on Friday.

“As part of vision Telangana, our aim is to spread growth across Telangana, not limiting it to the northwest corner of Hyderabad -- Hitech-City and Gachibowli. The State government has rolled out GRID (Growth in Dispersion) and rural development policies to spur growth evenly across the State,” Rama Rao said.

As part of this aim, the State government has already inaugurated offices of Tech Mahindra, Cyient, Quadrant Resources, Global Engineering and Digital Solutions in the IT Incubation Centre of Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) at Warangal.

These companies are already operational and creating local employment, he said. He said that this even-spaced growth is a great opportunity for locals.

“Genpact already hired 300 associates, LTI Mindtree 60 and HRH 100 in Warangal. HRH is planning to eventually hire 500 persons in the coming months. Hexad Solutions Group has already recruited 65 people. These four IT firms hired their associates from local colleges of Warangal,” said Rama Rao.

