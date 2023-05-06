Home States Telangana

Family awaits mortal remains of Army man in Telangana

The mortal remains have been set to his native place Malkapur, Rajanna by road and last rites will be conducted with full military honours on Saturday.

Published: 06th May 2023 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2023 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Army man, tribute

Army officers pay tribute to the mortal remains of Pabbala Anil at Air Force Station, Hakimpet in Hyderabad on Friday

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Family members of Pabbala Anil of the Army Aviation Squadron (UH) who died in an ALH Dhruv helicopter crash in Jammu and Kashmir are awaiting his mortal remains. Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravi Shankar visited Mallapur in Boinpalli Mandal and comforted the family members. He promised them that the government will help the family members.

On the other hand, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao sent a message expressing condolences to the family members. Meanwhile, his mortal remains arrived in Hyderabad by a special flight. They were placed at Air Force Station at Hakimpet in Hyderabad. 

A wreath-laying ceremony was organised where tributes were paid to him by the Indian Army. Major General Rakesh Manocha, SM, VSM, General Officer Commanding Headquarters Telangana and Andhra Sub Area laid a wreath and paid homage to Pabballa Anil.

The mortal remains have been sent to his native place Malkapur, Rajanna by road and the last rites will be conducted with full military honours on Saturday. He died while on duty on Thursday when the Army Aviation ALH Dhruv helicopter crashed while on an operational mission in the Kishtwar region of Jammu and Kashmir

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp