Family awaits mortal remains of Army man in Telangana

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Family members of Pabbala Anil of the Army Aviation Squadron (UH) who died in an ALH Dhruv helicopter crash in Jammu and Kashmir are awaiting his mortal remains. Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravi Shankar visited Mallapur in Boinpalli Mandal and comforted the family members. He promised them that the government will help the family members.

On the other hand, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao sent a message expressing condolences to the family members. Meanwhile, his mortal remains arrived in Hyderabad by a special flight. They were placed at Air Force Station at Hakimpet in Hyderabad.

A wreath-laying ceremony was organised where tributes were paid to him by the Indian Army. Major General Rakesh Manocha, SM, VSM, General Officer Commanding Headquarters Telangana and Andhra Sub Area laid a wreath and paid homage to Pabballa Anil.

The mortal remains have been sent to his native place Malkapur, Rajanna by road and the last rites will be conducted with full military honours on Saturday. He died while on duty on Thursday when the Army Aviation ALH Dhruv helicopter crashed while on an operational mission in the Kishtwar region of Jammu and Kashmir

