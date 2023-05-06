Home States Telangana

Innovation centre opened at KITS in Telangana

The IT Minister said that KITS Warangal is known for its quality education and students’ ethical behaviour in their place of work.

KT Rama Rao

IT Minister KT Rama Rao interacts with students at KITS Warangal after inaugurating innovation centre on Friday

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday inaugurated the Centre for Innovation, Incubation Research and Entrepreneurship (C-i2 RE- Centre for i-square RE) on the premises of Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science (KITS), Warangal. Speaking on the occasion, he said that The KITS has invested more than Rs 10 crore in setting up the necessary infrastructure. It will also design live projects for the benefit of society.

He said that the main objective of the innovation centre is to face the latest engineering, technological, and entrepreneurship challenges in the 21st Century and to adopt advanced technologies. The IT Minister said that KITS Warangal is known for its quality education and students’ ethical behaviour in their place of work.

He appreciated the efforts and the investment of the KITSW management for the benefit of students.  “The centre stands as a “jewel in the crown” of KITS Warangal.  I wish the students to make use of these facilities and come out with flying colours,” he said.

He advised the students to strive to achieve three Is - Innovation, Infrastructure, and Inclusive growth.
He stressed the need for the creation of infrastructure in rural and urban areas for the improvement of the quality of human life.

The minister said that innovation should be part of every sphere of life. Budding engineers should hone their skills in this area, he said and emphasised creating world-class tech giants on par with Google and Microsoft headed by Indians.

He advised the students to have a single-minded focus to compete with the talent in economically and technologically developed countries in the world, instead of comparing themselves with the one obtained in the neighbouring countries.

“Necessity is the mother of invention. The vision of the youth should be to find solutions for alleviating the simple real-life pain points,” the minister said and asked the students to develop three important qualities - be an original innovator, celebrate failure, and don’t give up and success will follow you.

