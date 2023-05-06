KTR urges people in Telangana not to fall prey to BJP’s tricks

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: Accusing the BJP leaders of making false promises and trying to defame the Telangana government, BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday urged people not to fall prey to saffron party’s tricks in the election year.

Addressing a public meeting in Kazipet, he appealed to people, including youth and students, to be cautious, and not to believe the statements being made by the BJP leaders.“The people of Telangana should think twice about what the BJP leaders are saying. Don’t fall into the trap laid by them. You should question the BJP leaders if they have done anything for Telangana,” he said while urging them to once again support the BRS at the hustings to continue the journey of Golden Telangana.

Photo | Twitter

He alleged that BJP State President Bandi Sanjay “foolishly” leaked the SSC exam question paper for political gains and played with future students. “After he was arrested, there were no further question paper leaks in the State,” he said.

Speaking specifically about development taking place in Warangal district, he said: “On behalf of the Telangana government, I have to present the facts, especially the development works being carried out in Warangal. Thanks to Chief Minister KCR’s vision, Warangal Health City is being built with Rs 1,116 crore funds. The State’s biggest government hospital with 2,000 beds is being constructed in Warangal.”

“The government spent Rs 645 crore on Mission Bhagiratha for supplying drinking water to Warangal. The Kaloji Kalakshetram is being constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 85 crore for the benefit of artists of the historic city of Warangal. It will be inaugurated in August or September,” he said.

Stating that the BJP-led Centre has failed to fulfil its promise to set up a railway coach factory in Kazipet, he said: “The State has constructed two ROBs at Kazipet with an estimated cost of Rs 78 crore and a darga spending Rs 68 crore. The government also spent Rs 52 crore on the construction of Inner Ring Roads and sanctioned Rs 30 crore for the development of the historic Bhadrakali temple.”

Earlier, Rama Rao inaugurated the BRS party office in Balasamudram, a science park at the Government Practicing High School in Hanamakonda and development works worth Rs 181.45 crore under the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits.

‘Pick Vinod as MP, send madman Bandi home’

SIDDIPET: Stating that he is ashamed to even mention BJP State president Bandi Sanjay’s name when somebody asks him who the Karimnagar MP is, MAUD and IT & Industries Minister on Friday urged the people of the constituency to send the “madman” home.

Addressing a Praja Ashirwada Sabha, after inaugurating the newly-constructed municipal complex, a Basti Dawakhana, an indoor stadium and degree college buildings at Husnabad in Siddipet district, the BRS working president said: “I feel ashamed to mention the name of Bandi Sanjay as the MP of Karimnagar. People should elect B Vinod Kumar as Karimnagar MP in the next elections and send madman Sanjay home.”

Referring to the Husnabad Assembly segment, the minister said that MLA Satish Kumar, with CM’s blessings, will bring Kaleshwaram water to 1,06,000 acres in the constituency and appealed to the people to elect him with a majority of more than one lakh votes in the next elections.

