Ponguleti, Jupally waiting for Karnataka poll results to make their move

According to Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy’s close associates, the former MP is waiting for the outcome of the Karnataka elections.

Former MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Former Khammam BRS MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and former minister Jupalli Krishna Rao seem to be waiting for the results of the Karnataka Assembly elections to make their next move.

Both leaders have two options before them: either to join the Congress or BJP. They are said to be assessing the strength of the two parties both in the State and in their respective districts and their ability to end the Kalvakuntla family rule in Telangana before they decide their future course of action.

According to Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy’s close associates, the former MP is waiting for the outcome of the Karnataka elections. He thinks that the future of the Congress and BJP will be determined by the results of the elections in the neighbouring State. After he was suspended from BRS, he is being wooed by both the Congress and BJP, but he is weighing his options.

He did not give any positive response when BJP joining committee chairman and Huzurabad MLA Etala Rajender met him on Thursday. Ponguleti’s close associates Muvva Vijayababu and T Brahmaiah said, ‘’We are not in a hurry as we have to take a decision only after considering the views of thousands of our followers.’’“We know we are up against a big personality (BRS president and Chief Minister KCR) and we need to make our moves very carefully,’’ the duo added.

However, there a section of his supporters who are pressing him to join the Congress. According to sources, his relatives are reportedly forcing him to join BJP while his followers who were once Congress loyalists want him to test his political fortunes in the grand old party.

