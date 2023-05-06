Priyanka may enter poll fray from Telangana

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what could be a potential game-changer in Telangana politics and the internal dynamics of the Congress at large, the party high command is learnt to be seriously considering the idea of fielding AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi either from the Medak or Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha constituency in next year’s General Elections.

Indira’s footsteps

If the party finalises her candidature, Priyanka would be making her electoral debut from Telangana – walking in the footsteps of her grandmother Indira Gandhi who had successfully contested from Medak in 1980. The 1980 election was crucial for Indira as she returned to power after her humiliating defeat in the immediate aftermath of the Emergency.

This sentiment is said to be one of the reasons for pitching the idea to Priyanka to contest from Medak. “The people owned Indira Gandhi and helped her regain power. Quite a few prominent leaders close to Priyanka have discussed several times with her the proposal of her political arangetram from Medak,” highly-placed sources in the party confirmed to TNIE.

Mahbubnagar too under AICC consideration

The option of Mahbubnagar is also not off the table.BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao contested from Mahbubnagar in 2009. KCR contested from the Medak Lok Sabha constituency and Gajwel Assembly segment in 2014 and won both. Subsequently, he resigned from the Lok Sabha following which BRS leader K Prabhakar Reddy was elected from Medak in the bypoll the same year and later, in the 2019 polls too.

Medak district also happens to be the native of KCR and is considered to be one of the bastions of the BRS. The party won all seven Assembly segments in Medak Parliamentary constituency in 2014. In 2018 too, it won six. Given this scenario, it may not be a cakewalk from Priyanka if she does throw her hat in the ring.

Impact on Assembly polls

Telangana will go to polls later this year, a few months ahead of the 2024 General Elections. Congress sources say the Assembly poll results will have an impact on the general elections.

“If the Congress wins Telangana, it may be easy for Priyanka. Alternatively, voters’ mood may swing in favour of the Congress if it is announced that Priyanka will be making her electoral debut from Telangana. It can help the Congress gain momentum for the Assembly elections,” the sources maintain.

AICC sources also confirmed to TNIE that Priyanka wants to take charge of the Telangana Assembly elections and visit the state once every 20 days after the results of the Karnataka polls are out. A top Congress leader said Priyanka will address at least 20 public meetings in Telangana for the Assembly elections across the state.

Party leaders and in-charges have informed the State leadership to find a good residence for the AICC general secretary who wants to stay in Hyderabad during her every visit to the State.It has already been announced that Priyanka will address her first public meeting at Saroornagar in Telangana on May 8. She will announce the State Congress’ Youth Declaration at the meeting.

