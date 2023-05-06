Priyanka will be face of Congress election campaign: Revanth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Congress will go into the next Assembly elections pinning hopes on the charisma of Gandhi scion Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in dealing with the narrative of ruling BRS and BJP at the State and Centre.“Priyanka Gandhi will be our face in the elections to take on BRS and the BJP,” TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy said in an interaction with TNIE.

Although Priyanka Gandhi is unlikely to take the reins of the party as Telangana in-charge as is being widely speculated, she is taking a personal interest in bringing the party back to power, he added.“Priyanka will visit Telangana once every 20 days to review the situation, and give her suggestions and ideas to take the party forward,” Revanth said.

In 2004, Congress had a towering leader in YS Rajasekhara Reddy who decimated the TDP and rode to power on the crest of a popular wave in his favour. He not only led the party to victory in 2004, demolishing the TDP citadel but also scored a second consecutive victory in 2009. His untimely death the same year had created a vacuum in the Congress which is being felt even today. As elections are nearing and the party, fully aware that if they miss the bus this time, they could kiss goodbye to ever coming to power, have roped in Priyanka Gandhi to fill the void.

She will address an unemployed youth rally and release Hyderabad Youth Declaration at a public meeting at Saroornagar in Hyderabad on May 8. The youth declaration, according to Revanth, would be on the lines of the farmers’ declaration which party senior leader Rahul Gandhi had released in Warangal in the

recent past. Priyanka’s public meeting has been christened ‘’Yuva Sangarshana Sabha.’’

Unemployment allowance

The Congress, in its manifesto for Karnataka Assembly elections, promised an unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 per month to graduates for two years and to fill all existing vacancies in the State. The party’s Telangana unit too is expected to make similar promises through Priyanka Gandhi. Making her mark in the ongoing Karnataka election campaign, Priyanka has been able to pull crowds with her scathing attacks on the BJP dispensation at the State and Centre.

In fact, Priyanka’s tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the abuses hurled by BJP against her family will not fit in one page but will take several books. Her comments have gone viral on social media across the country. Another feature that might help the party to a great extent is Priyanka’s striking resemblance to her grandmother, former prime minister Indira Gandhi. They expect the people would connect with Indira Gandhi’s memories when they see her on the dais and address them.

She has enough experience in leading the party in the elections. She led the party in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. In August 2022, Priyanka held a meeting with all the top Telangana Congress leaders to sort out their differences. She told them at that time that she was interested in Telangana and would help the party come to power in the State.

