SATS to host Chief Minister’s Cup from May 15 in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) will be organising the Chief Minister’s Cup - 2023 between May 15 to May 31 across all the mandals and districts of the state. Youth aged between 15 to 36 will be encouraged to take part in various sports and games that will be hosted by the officials.

Mandal-level competitions will be held from May 15 to 17, whereas, district-level events will be organised from May 22 to 24 and state-level events will be held from May 28 to 31.

At the Mandal-level, competitions will be organised in five disciplines - athletics, football, kabaddi, kho-kho and volleyball. The officials will conduct 11 competitions at the district level and in 18 disciplines at the state level. Boxing, tennis, lawn tennis, handball, shooting, weight lifting and other events will be organised at the state level.

The events will be organised at mandal headquarters, towns, Telangana Kreeda Pranganams, high schools and residential schools. Committees will be constituted at mandal, district and state-level for organising the events. The committees will invite eminent sports personalities to encourage and motivate the players.

HYDERABAD: The Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) will be organising the Chief Minister’s Cup - 2023 between May 15 to May 31 across all the mandals and districts of the state. Youth aged between 15 to 36 will be encouraged to take part in various sports and games that will be hosted by the officials. Mandal-level competitions will be held from May 15 to 17, whereas, district-level events will be organised from May 22 to 24 and state-level events will be held from May 28 to 31. At the Mandal-level, competitions will be organised in five disciplines - athletics, football, kabaddi, kho-kho and volleyball. The officials will conduct 11 competitions at the district level and in 18 disciplines at the state level. Boxing, tennis, lawn tennis, handball, shooting, weight lifting and other events will be organised at the state level.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The events will be organised at mandal headquarters, towns, Telangana Kreeda Pranganams, high schools and residential schools. Committees will be constituted at mandal, district and state-level for organising the events. The committees will invite eminent sports personalities to encourage and motivate the players.