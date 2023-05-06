Special cess removed, liquor to cost less in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Probably for the first time in Telangana, the State government has slashed the prices of liquor, with the revised rates coming into effect from Saturday.

The Telangana State Beverages Corporation reduced the existing Special Excise Cess (SEC) on Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and Foreign Liquor (FL). However, the reduction of SEC is not applicable to beer and ready-to-drink brands.

The State government has been collecting SEC ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 120 per bottle, depending on the brand.SEC has been reduced from Rs 120 per bottle to Rs 60 per bottle for some brands.

The Beverages Corporation on Friday directed all the registered IMFL and FL suppliers to dispatch the stock from May 5 at the revised MRP. The revised SEC rates will be applicable to the stocks dispatched from the bottling units on or after May 5.

