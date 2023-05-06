Telangana High Court seeks report on social boycott of Mudiraj community

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking note of the claim of the social boycott imposed on 300 families belonging to the Mudiraj community by Ramannapet village, Justice Mummineni Sudheer Kumar of the Telangana High Court has directed the Nizamabad Police Commissioner to file a report in the case by June 9, 2023.

The judge was hearing a petition filed by Jagarla Ganga Narsaiah and four others, all residents of Ramannapet, Velpur, Nizamabad, questioning the non-implementation of provisions of the Prevention of Social Disabilities Act by the Village Development Committee (VDC) represented by its chairman Peerla Suresh Kumar and another member. The petitioners alleged that the VDC imposed a social boycott on them and the entire Mudiraj community after the community refused to allow the VDC to store illegally mined sand and also objected to consuming liquor in the Peddamma Talli temple premises.

The petitioners also claimed that the respondents, under the pretext of the VDC, were pressing them to seize the temple property. They are also misbehaving and pestering devotees, especially females, the petitioners claimed, urging the court to give directions to immediately lift the social boycott. They also requested the court to direct the authorities to provide police protection to the temple premises to prevent further demolition of the temple compound wall.

