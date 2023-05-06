TSPSC paper leak scam: Sharmila lodges police complaint against KTR 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: YSRTP president YS Sharmila on Friday lodged a complaint at Begum Bazar police station against the IT Minister KT Rama Rao, accusing him of being involved in the TSPSC paper leak scam.

TSPSC పేపర్ లీకేజీపై ప్రగతి భవన్ సూచనలతోనే సిట్ దర్యాప్తు జరుపుతోంది.బాధ్యత వహించాల్సిన IT శాఖ మంత్రి మాకేం సంబంధం అని తప్పించుకున్నారు.కంప్యూటర్లకు భద్రత లేనప్పుడు ఇది పూర్తిగా IT శాఖ వైఫల్యమే.ఐటీ శాఖపై విచారణ కోరుతూ ఈరోజు బేగంబజార్ పోలీస్ స్టేషన్ లో మంత్రి KTRపై ఫిర్యాదు చేశాం. pic.twitter.com/p7cvkNrgMj — YS Sharmila (@realyssharmila) May 5, 2023

Later speaking to the media, Sharmila said that as the TSPSC systems have been hacked and accessed with “ingenuity and ease”, serious doubts are being raised over the role of officials of the IT department, who were suspected to have colluded with the accused.

“At the same time, the IT Minister went on record saying that it was only the misdeeds of two individuals and no departments could be blamed for this. This statement of the minister has left an impression on the public in general that the culprits in the department could go scot-free with no cases registered against them or any inquiry ordered,” she said.

ALSO READ | 2 more held in TSPSC question paper leak

HYDERABAD: YSRTP president YS Sharmila on Friday lodged a complaint at Begum Bazar police station against the IT Minister KT Rama Rao, accusing him of being involved in the TSPSC paper leak scam. TSPSC పేపర్ లీకేజీపై ప్రగతి భవన్ సూచనలతోనే సిట్ దర్యాప్తు జరుపుతోంది.బాధ్యత వహించాల్సిన IT శాఖ మంత్రి మాకేం సంబంధం అని తప్పించుకున్నారు.కంప్యూటర్లకు భద్రత లేనప్పుడు ఇది పూర్తిగా IT శాఖ వైఫల్యమే.ఐటీ శాఖపై విచారణ కోరుతూ ఈరోజు బేగంబజార్ పోలీస్ స్టేషన్ లో మంత్రి KTRపై ఫిర్యాదు చేశాం. pic.twitter.com/p7cvkNrgMj — YS Sharmila (@realyssharmila) May 5, 2023 Later speaking to the media, Sharmila said that as the TSPSC systems have been hacked and accessed with “ingenuity and ease”, serious doubts are being raised over the role of officials of the IT department, who were suspected to have colluded with the accused.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); TSPSC పేపర్ లీక్ లో సిట్ దర్యాప్తు పై నమ్మకం లేదు.ఈ లీకులకు ఐటీ శాఖ లోపాలే కారణం.ప్రభుత్వ శాఖల్లోని ప్రతి కంప్యూటర్ ఐటీ శాఖ పరిధిలోకే వస్తుంది.మంత్రి కేటీఆర్ వైఫల్యం ఇది.రాష్ట్రంలో ఏ సిస్టమ్ కి ఆడిట్,సర్టిఫికెట్లు లేవు. అయినా పరీక్షలు పెడుతున్నారు మళ్ళీ లీక్ కాదని గ్యారెంటీ… pic.twitter.com/LQOFOfgr9r — YS Sharmila (@realyssharmila) May 5, 2023 “At the same time, the IT Minister went on record saying that it was only the misdeeds of two individuals and no departments could be blamed for this. This statement of the minister has left an impression on the public in general that the culprits in the department could go scot-free with no cases registered against them or any inquiry ordered,” she said. ALSO READ | 2 more held in TSPSC question paper leak