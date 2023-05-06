Home States Telangana

TSPSC paper leak scam: Sharmila lodges police complaint against KTR 

At the same time, the IT Minister went on record saying that it was only the misdeeds of two individuals and no departments could be blamed for this.

YS Sharmila

YSRTP president YS Sharmila lodgging a complaint at Begum Bazar police station against the IT Minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: YSRTP president YS Sharmila on Friday lodged a complaint at Begum Bazar police station against the IT Minister KT Rama Rao, accusing him of being involved in the TSPSC paper leak scam.

Later speaking to the media, Sharmila said that as the TSPSC systems have been hacked and accessed with “ingenuity and ease”, serious doubts are being raised over the role of officials of the IT department, who were suspected to have colluded with the accused.

“At the same time, the IT Minister went on record saying that it was only the misdeeds of two individuals and no departments could be blamed for this. This statement of the minister has left an impression on the public in general that the culprits in the department could go scot-free with no cases registered against them or any inquiry ordered,” she said.

