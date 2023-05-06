Home States Telangana

Uncared for by sons, 90-year-old jumps into his own pyre in Telangana

Published: 06th May 2023 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2023 10:49 AM

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Dejected that none of his four sons was bothering to take care of him, 90-year-old G Venkataiah ended his life by throwing himself into a pyre that he had lit himself on Wednesday. The heart-wrenching incident took place in Potlapalli in Husnabad mandal, Siddipet district, and came to light late on Thursday. A widower, Venkataiah was upset with his sons when they began losing interest in him.

According to village elder Narsimha Reddy, Venkataiah’s four sons had agreed to take care of their father for two months each. When his eldest son Kanakaiah’s two months of care were completed in Potlapalli, where Venkataiah had been living for the last 30 years, he had to go to his other son, but he did not want to leave his village. When Kanakaiah asked his father to go to his other son, Venkataiah was upset.

He went to Narsimha Reddy and told him what had happened. Narsimha Reddy then tried to solve the issue by talking to Venkataiah’s other sons, asking them to pay Rs 1,500 per month so that Venkataiah could stay with his eldest son. They left their father at Narasimha Reddy’s house on Tuesday and left.

According to Narasimha Reddy, Venkataiah told him that he wanted to visit his daughter who lives in Dharmapuri with her husband. Narsimha Reddy invited him to stay in his house for the night and have dinner, but Venkataiah left the next morning without even having tea.

The police and the villagers suspect that Venkataiah, who had said that he would visit his daughter, changed his mind and went to the hillock on the outskirts of the village, where he piled up a pyre and jumped into it. Locals and the police found his burnt body on Wednesday evening, and Kanakaiah identified it.

Later, the police sent the body for a postmortem examination and handed it over to Kanakaiah. Husnabad Circle Inspector E Kiran said that Kanakaiah had lodged a complaint stating that according to the agreement he had with his three other brothers, his father had to go to his second son in Husnabad for the next two months. Instead, his father died by suicide as he did not want to leave the village.

The CI said that a case has been registered based on a complaint filed by Kanakaiah, stating that Venkataiah died by suicide.

