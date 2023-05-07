Home States Telangana

Activist Gaddar prepares to contest from Gajwel

He plans to move from Alwal in Hyderabad to Toopran as soon as possible and visit the villages every day to raise awareness among the people.

Gummadi Vittal Rao, popularly known as Gaddar is a poet revolutionary and Telugu balladeer.

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY : People’s poet and social activist Gaddar is preparing to run for the election from Gajwel constituency. He recently announced in a TV interview that he will be running against a major candidate this time. On Tuesday, Gaddar reached his hometown of Toopran in Medak district and submitted an application for police protection, written on a letter pad with the words “The Gaddar Party” (currently undergoing registration). 

Gaddar plans to stay in Toopran and organise a meeting with approximately 10,000 people in the Gajwel constituency soon. According to the social activist, he intends to invite poets and artistes from the State to the meeting. 

He plans to move from Alwal in Hyderabad to Toopran as soon as possible and visit the villages every day to raise awareness among the people. While it is unclear which party he will represent in the elections, there is speculation that Gaddar will form his own party. 

The petition submitted to the police on Wednesday is written as “The Gaddar Party,” and it is expected that this will be the name of his new party. Political circles are currently discussing Gaddar’s decision to contest the elections, and there is speculation about what will happen in Gajwel if he contests. 
Gaddar has been in touch with his childhood friends in Gajwel constituency and has been in talks with them for the past few days.
 

