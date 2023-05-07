Amara Raja’s LI battery unit in Mahbubnagar will create 10K jobs, says KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday said the Amara Raja Giga Corridor being established with an investment of Rs 9,500 crore at the New Energy Park in Divitipally village of Bhootpur mandal in Mahbubnagar district was going to create 10,000 direct jobs in the next 10 years. He described it as the ‘biggest investment’ in the field of lithium-ion cell and battery pack manufacturing industry in the country, He participated in the ground-breaking ceremony of the construction of the plant along with Amara Raja Group founder Dr Ramachandra N Galla, chairman and managing director Jayadev Galla, Excise and Prohibition Minister V Srinivas Goud and former minister Galla Aruna Kamari, among others.

Addressing the gathering, he assured people that there would not be any possibility of pollution in the area as the unit would manufacture “zero-liquid discharge lithium-ion batteries”.

The unit with a capacity of 16 GWh (gigawatt hours) would meet the energy needs of lakhs of electric vehicles in the State, the minister said and predicted that petrol and diesel vehicles would be replaced by EVs in the next 20-30 years.

“If anybody has any apprehensions, the State government will arrange free bus trips to the company’s plant in Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh, so that they can see how the villages in the area where the plant is located, have been totally transformed,” he asserted.

He said the Amara Raja Group was also going to set up a skill development training centre at the Mahbubnagar IT Park to train local youth and employ them in the company. The unit is expected to start production after the end of the first phase of unit’s construction in April 2026 with a manufacturing capacity of 2GWh, at a cost of Rs 1,500-Rs 1,700 crore.

According to Rama Rao, a lot goes into attracting private investments in a globally competitive world where States and cities compete with each other.

Plant to be greenest manufacturing unit

“Only by partnering with private companies the government can create jobs and wealth, which will be utilised for the welfare initiatives in the State,” he observed. On the occasion, he recalled his suggestion to Jayadev six years ago for establishing a Galla Foods Unit in the State. Out of this a bigger idea of establishing the lithium-ion battery making unit in the State was born, he explained.

Ramachandra Galla said that it was the first time during his 35 years in the industry that a State government had come forward to offer all infrastructural facilities to the plant.

“I had started the Amara Raja Group’s first plant in Chittoor in 1985 with just five employees. Now it has 18,000 employees, with 85 % of them being locals. As per our corporate social responsibility, we will be spending a percent of our turnover and profits in the cluster of villages around our plant. Local girls and boys, who may or may not have completed SSC too will be trained and absorbed by our company,” he said, adding that creating “non-migrating jobs” was one of the objectives of the company.

Jayadev announced that the plant would be the “greenest manufacturing unit” with 50% of the power being produced at the site, and the rest of the green energy being sourced from outside. He assured that by the time the plant became operational, 4,500 employees would be hired, and among them 90% would be locals.

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday said the Amara Raja Giga Corridor being established with an investment of Rs 9,500 crore at the New Energy Park in Divitipally village of Bhootpur mandal in Mahbubnagar district was going to create 10,000 direct jobs in the next 10 years. He described it as the ‘biggest investment’ in the field of lithium-ion cell and battery pack manufacturing industry in the country, He participated in the ground-breaking ceremony of the construction of the plant along with Amara Raja Group founder Dr Ramachandra N Galla, chairman and managing director Jayadev Galla, Excise and Prohibition Minister V Srinivas Goud and former minister Galla Aruna Kamari, among others. Addressing the gathering, he assured people that there would not be any possibility of pollution in the area as the unit would manufacture “zero-liquid discharge lithium-ion batteries”. The unit with a capacity of 16 GWh (gigawatt hours) would meet the energy needs of lakhs of electric vehicles in the State, the minister said and predicted that petrol and diesel vehicles would be replaced by EVs in the next 20-30 years.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “If anybody has any apprehensions, the State government will arrange free bus trips to the company’s plant in Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh, so that they can see how the villages in the area where the plant is located, have been totally transformed,” he asserted. He said the Amara Raja Group was also going to set up a skill development training centre at the Mahbubnagar IT Park to train local youth and employ them in the company. The unit is expected to start production after the end of the first phase of unit’s construction in April 2026 with a manufacturing capacity of 2GWh, at a cost of Rs 1,500-Rs 1,700 crore. According to Rama Rao, a lot goes into attracting private investments in a globally competitive world where States and cities compete with each other. Plant to be greenest manufacturing unit “Only by partnering with private companies the government can create jobs and wealth, which will be utilised for the welfare initiatives in the State,” he observed. On the occasion, he recalled his suggestion to Jayadev six years ago for establishing a Galla Foods Unit in the State. Out of this a bigger idea of establishing the lithium-ion battery making unit in the State was born, he explained. Ramachandra Galla said that it was the first time during his 35 years in the industry that a State government had come forward to offer all infrastructural facilities to the plant. “I had started the Amara Raja Group’s first plant in Chittoor in 1985 with just five employees. Now it has 18,000 employees, with 85 % of them being locals. As per our corporate social responsibility, we will be spending a percent of our turnover and profits in the cluster of villages around our plant. Local girls and boys, who may or may not have completed SSC too will be trained and absorbed by our company,” he said, adding that creating “non-migrating jobs” was one of the objectives of the company. Jayadev announced that the plant would be the “greenest manufacturing unit” with 50% of the power being produced at the site, and the rest of the green energy being sourced from outside. He assured that by the time the plant became operational, 4,500 employees would be hired, and among them 90% would be locals.