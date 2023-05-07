BSP supremo reaches Hyderabad, to address public meeting

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BSP national president and former UP Chief Minister Mayawati arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday. She is scheduled to address a public meeting ‘Telangana Bharosa Sabha’ which is being held as part of ‘Telangana Bharosa Yatra’ at the Saroornagar Indoor Stadium ground on Sunday evening.

After landing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad, Mayawati was received by BSP State president RS Praveen Kumar, the party’s in-charge for Telangana and Rajya Sabha member Ramji Gautam and others.

BSP national president at the RGI Airport in Hyderabad on Saturday | Vinay Madapu

She reached Hotel Park Hayatt at Banjara Hills by road, where she held a meeting with the State unit of the BSP on the developments in State politics, the party’s activities in Telangana and the response to Praveen Kumar’s padayatra.

HYDERABAD: BSP national president and former UP Chief Minister Mayawati arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday. She is scheduled to address a public meeting ‘Telangana Bharosa Sabha’ which is being held as part of ‘Telangana Bharosa Yatra’ at the Saroornagar Indoor Stadium ground on Sunday evening. After landing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad, Mayawati was received by BSP State president RS Praveen Kumar, the party’s in-charge for Telangana and Rajya Sabha member Ramji Gautam and others. BSP national president at the RGI Airport in Hyderabad on Saturday | Vinay Madapu She reached Hotel Park Hayatt at Banjara Hills by road, where she held a meeting with the State unit of the BSP on the developments in State politics, the party’s activities in Telangana and the response to Praveen Kumar’s padayatra.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });