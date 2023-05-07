Home States Telangana

BSP supremo reaches Hyderabad, to address public meeting

Mayawati was received by BSP State president RS Praveen Kumar, the party’s in-charge for Telangana and Rajya Sabha member Ramji Gautam and others.

Published: 07th May 2023 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2023 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

BSP chief Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  BSP national president and former UP Chief Minister Mayawati arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday. She is scheduled to address a public meeting ‘Telangana Bharosa Sabha’ which is being held as part of ‘Telangana Bharosa Yatra’ at the Saroornagar Indoor Stadium ground on Sunday evening.

After landing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad, Mayawati was received by BSP State president RS Praveen Kumar, the party’s in-charge for Telangana and Rajya Sabha member Ramji Gautam and others.

BSP national president at the RGI Airport in Hyderabad on Saturday | Vinay Madapu

She reached Hotel Park Hayatt at Banjara Hills by road, where she held a meeting with the State unit of the BSP on the developments in State politics, the party’s activities in Telangana and the response to Praveen Kumar’s padayatra.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Mayawati
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp