Ex-colleagues at two ends of the spectrum in Karnataka polls

Duddilla Sridhar Babu, a former minister and MLA who has been elected four times, has been appointed as AICC secretary of Karnataka Congress affairs.

Published: 07th May 2023

By Ireddy Srinivas Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections have caught the attention of political leaders in Telangana. Two former ministers, who were previously cabinet colleagues in the Congress government in undivided Andhra Pradesh, have been appointed as in-charge of national parties in the election-bound State.

Duddilla Sridhar Babu, a former minister and MLA who has been elected four times, has been appointed as AICC secretary of Karnataka Congress affairs. DK Aruna, a former minister and national vice-president of BJP who has been elected three times, has been appointed as co-in-charge of Karnataka BJP affairs.

Both leaders are working hard to help their respective parties gain power in Karnataka. They are touring all the constituencies and conducting party meetings to avoid any issues between the candidates and rebels. 
Sridhar Babu is taking care of Kalyana Karnataka region and spending most of his time in the election-bound State, while Aruna has a large number of contacts in Karnataka and is meeting with Telugu-speaking leaders and people to seek votes for the BJP. If their parties win the election in Karnataka, both leaders are likely to be appointed as other election State in-charges, with more responsibility in affairs of their respective parties. 

Sridhar Babu, who has good contacts with the Gandhi family, is likely to be elevated in the coming days. Similarly, Aruna, who has become the vice-president of the BJP, is more likely to be accommodated at the next level if the BJP retains power in Karnataka.

Congress and BJP leaders from Telangana are discussing the efforts of both the leaders, as they may have a future impact on Telangana politics if their respective parties win in Karnataka. The people of Telangana are also watching the Karnataka Assembly elections with curiosity to see which party will form the government there.

ALL EYES ON SRIDHAR BABU AND DK ARUNA 
The efforts of both D Sridhar Babu and DK Aruna for their respective parties are keenly watched in Telangana, as they may have an impact on State politics.  According to sources, their own parties are likely to reward these two leaders with more responsibility after the Karnataka elections 

