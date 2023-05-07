Home States Telangana

HMDA razes structures built on encroached land in Hyderabad

They demolished five houses, security rooms, walls and gates, some of which were still under construction.

Bulldozer image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On Saturday, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) razed five illegal constructions on three acres of land at Abdullapurmet mandal and Pedda Amberpet village. This land was acquired under R&R for the future needs of Outer Ring Road (ORR). 

HMDA authorities found some locals had encroached on this parcel of vacant land near the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway. After checking the land records, land acquisition officer V Victor, Enforcement DSP (in-charge) Venkatesh, with the help of local tahsildar and police razed the illegal constructions on Saturday morning. 

They demolished five houses, security rooms, walls and gates, some still under construction. Five encroachers were identified and criminal cases were registered against them at the Abdullapurmet police station.

The three acres of land in Abdullapurmet mandal and Pedda Amberpet village were handed over to HMDA on December 31, 2010 by the then-Rangareddy district collector. The government allocated this land to the HMDA to settle those people whose properties had been acquired for the construction of the ORR.

