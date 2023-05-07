Home States Telangana

Hundreds turn up to bid farewell to officer who died in Dhruv helicopter crash

The youngest son of Pabbala Lakshmi and Mallaiah, Anil joined the Army in 2011 and was working with the Aviation Squadron.  

Published: 07th May 2023 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2023 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

​ Soujanya, wife of slain Army jawan Pabbala Anil, clutches at his mortal remains at Malkapur village in Rajanna-Sircilla district on Saturday ​

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: A pall of gloom enveloped Malkapur in Boinipalli Mandal as the last rites of Cfn (AF) Pabbala Anil was held with full military honours at his native village on Sunday. The jawan, who was on duty, passed away when an Army Dhruv helicopter crashed into a river in the Marua area of the Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on Thursday. 

While family members, locals and residents from neighbouring villages turned up in large numbers to bid a tearful farewell, it was particularly heart-wrenching to see Anil’s wife, Sounjanya, in tears while clutching the soldier’s coffin. Similarly, both his parents were inconsolable. 

Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar, Karimnagar MP and BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar, Choppadandi MLA S Ravi Shankar and former MLA Bodige Shobha paid their tributes as well.  A large number of attendees raised slogans — such as ‘Jai Jawan’ and ‘Anil amar rahe’ — during the cremation.  

Anil survived by wife, 2 sons

Reports say that Anil’s mortal remains arrived at Air Force Station in Hakimpet on Friday evening by a service aircraft and his body was later sent to Malkapur village of Boinpalle mandal in Rajanna-Sircilla district by road.

The youngest son of Pabbala Lakshmi and Mallaiah, Anil joined the Army in 2011 and was working with the Aviation Squadron.  Anil is survived by his wife, Soujanya, and his two sons — Ayaan and Arav. 
In April, Anil took part in the Birappa Patnam festival held in his mother-in-law’s village, Korem, and his elder son’s birthday celebrations as well.

