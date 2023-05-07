Husband of BRS MLA meets Amit Shah in Bengaluru, creates buzz

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time even casual meetings with leaders of rival parties are greeted with suspicion, the husband of a sitting BRS MLA recently met with Union Minister Amit Shah in Bengaluru, sparking heated discussions in ruling party circles.

According to sources, the MLA whose husband met Shah is currently struggling to ward off what can be described as a threat by another BRS MLA who appears to be keen on contesting from her constituency.

In fact, the situation is such that the close aide of this ‘challenger’ has been touring the constituency signalling his boss’s intent and leaving the MLAs worried. Party leaders and close associates of the sitting MLA are discussing how to interpret the challenger’s actions, as they are creating uncertainty and disturbance among the party cadre. To their discomfiture, the aide is believed to have boasted that the party high command is aware of his boss’s intentions and has given tacit approval.

In this scenario, second-rung leaders are discussing the MLA’s husband's meeting with Shah. among the party cadre. To their discomfiture, the aide is believed to have boasted that the party high command is aware of his boss’s intentions and has given tacit approval.

In this scenario, second-rung leaders are discussing the MLA’s husband's meeting with Shah. In this scenario, second-rung leaders are discussing the MLA’s husband's meeting with Shah. In this scenario, second-rung leaders are discussing the MLA’s husband's meeting with Shah. In this scenario, second-rung leaders are discussing the MLA’s husband's meeting with Shah.

HYDERABAD: At a time even casual meetings with leaders of rival parties are greeted with suspicion, the husband of a sitting BRS MLA recently met with Union Minister Amit Shah in Bengaluru, sparking heated discussions in ruling party circles. According to sources, the MLA whose husband met Shah is currently struggling to ward off what can be described as a threat by another BRS MLA who appears to be keen on contesting from her constituency. In fact, the situation is such that the close aide of this ‘challenger’ has been touring the constituency signalling his boss’s intent and leaving the MLAs worried. Party leaders and close associates of the sitting MLA are discussing how to interpret the challenger’s actions, as they are creating uncertainty and disturbance among the party cadre. To their discomfiture, the aide is believed to have boasted that the party high command is aware of his boss’s intentions and has given tacit approval. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In this scenario, second-rung leaders are discussing the MLA’s husband's meeting with Shah. among the party cadre. To their discomfiture, the aide is believed to have boasted that the party high command is aware of his boss’s intentions and has given tacit approval. In this scenario, second-rung leaders are discussing the MLA’s husband's meeting with Shah. In this scenario, second-rung leaders are discussing the MLA’s husband's meeting with Shah. In this scenario, second-rung leaders are discussing the MLA’s husband's meeting with Shah. In this scenario, second-rung leaders are discussing the MLA’s husband's meeting with Shah.