Home States Telangana

Husband of BRS MLA meets Amit Shah in Bengaluru, creates buzz

In this scenario, second-rung leaders are discussing the MLA’s husband meeting with Shah. among the party cadre.

Published: 07th May 2023 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2023 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time even casual meetings with leaders of rival parties are greeted with suspicion, the husband of a sitting BRS MLA recently met with Union Minister Amit Shah in Bengaluru, sparking heated discussions in ruling party circles. 

According to sources, the MLA whose husband met Shah is currently struggling to ward off what can be described as a threat by another BRS MLA who appears to be keen on contesting from her constituency. 

In fact, the situation is such that the close aide of this ‘challenger’ has been touring the constituency signalling his boss’s intent and leaving the MLAs worried. Party leaders and close associates of the sitting MLA are discussing how to interpret the challenger’s actions, as they are creating uncertainty and disturbance among the party cadre. To their discomfiture, the aide is believed to have boasted that the party high command is aware of his boss’s intentions and has given tacit approval. 

In this scenario, second-rung leaders are discussing the MLA’s husband's meeting with Shah. among the party cadre. To their discomfiture, the aide is believed to have boasted that the party high command is aware of his boss’s intentions and has given tacit approval. 

In this scenario, second-rung leaders are discussing the MLA’s husband's meeting with Shah. In this scenario, second-rung leaders are discussing the MLA’s husband's meeting with Shah. In this scenario, second-rung leaders are discussing the MLA’s husband's meeting with Shah. In this scenario, second-rung leaders are discussing the MLA’s husband's meeting with Shah. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BRS MLA Bengaluru Amit Shah
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp