Hyderabad police seize cocaine worth Rs 1.3 crore, apprehend four peddlers

The police are yet to find out the source of the contraband. They suspect that the peddlers concealed the cocaine in their rectum and smuggled it into the country.  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In one of the major drug busts in recent times, Cyberabad police on Saturday seized cocaine,  estimated to be worth Rs 1.3 crore, from four peddlers, including a Nigerian national.

Addressing the media, Cyberabad Commissioner of Police (CP) Stephen Raveendra said, “Though the gang has been operating for 4-5 years, they have managed to stay clear of the police. They maintained WhatsApp groups to communicate among themselves and their clients. The four arrested peddlers are Victor Chukwa from Nigeria, Chinta Rakesh Roshan, Gajjela Srinivas Reddy and Surya Prakash from Andhra Pradesh, while the kingpin from Goa was identified as Gabriel, another Nigerian.”

Rakesh, who suffered a loss in his dry fruit business, turned a drug peddler to overcome his financial problems after consuming cocaine during his trip to Goa. He got his supply from Gabriel who recently handed over the reins of his business to Victor before leaving for Nigeria for the birth of his child. Rakesh operated alone for some time before luring his two friends from Andhra Pradesh into joining him. He would buy cocaine for Rs 7,000 per gram and sell it for Rs 18,000, the CP said.

“We also found some capsules in the possession of the accused which they may have carried in their rectum. A detailed probe would reveal the origin and the method of smuggling. We have seen that peddlers in films carry cocaine capsules in their stomach or rectum. Now, we are seeing it in real life,” he commented.

The police are going through the WhatsApp conversations in the five seized mobile phones to identify the clients of the peddlers. Once they identify them, they will consider filing cases against them under the Section 27 (punishment for consumption of any drug or psychotropic substance) of the NDPS Act.  

According to the CP, Surya was apprehended with 23 grams of cocaine he procured from Victor on May 2. Two days later, Srinivas also went to Goa and bought  100 grams of cocaine from Victor. He persuaded the Nigerian to come Hyderabad with the promise of finding more clients. The duo arrived by a car and landed in the police net on Friday. Based on their confession, Rakesh was held with 80 grams of cocaine. 

