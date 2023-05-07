PRLIS to irrigate 10 lakh acres by year-end: Telangana IT Minister

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday assured that the Udandapur and Karivena reservoirs under the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) will be filled with 33 tmcft Krishna water by August this year, and 10 lakh acres under the project’s ayacut will be irrigated this year itself.

Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the new Shilparamam in Mahabubnagar town on Saturday, Rama Rao said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn’t have the time for at least sending a letter to the authorities concerned to establish Telangana’s share of Krishna waters.

“Do you want the Prime Minister who couldn’t fulfil his promise of depositing Rs 15 lakh in your accounts, or Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who saved 15 lakh youngsters of Palamuru from migrating? Do you want a Chief Minister who performed the weddings of 14 lakh women as their uncle, or Modi who has waived the loans of fraudulent corporate players like Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya who ran away from the country?” he asked.

Criticising Modi for giving the “Jai Bajrang Bali” call to voters during his address in Karnataka election campaign, Rama Rao felt that only when elections come BJP remembers the Almighty and in other times, it even tries its best to cheat God.

He announced that soon, a jungle safari in 26,000 acres will be set up in Mahabubnagar, and that a total of 8,700 2BHK houses will be allotted to beneficiaries after they are completed.

