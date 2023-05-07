Special flight to airlift 250 stranded Telangana students stranded in violence-hit Manipur

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Saturday began preparations to airlift about 250 students from Telangana stranded in violence-hit Manipur. A special flight was arranged to bring the students back from Imphal to Hyderabad, according to a press release.

In view of the worsening law and order situation in the northeastern State, the Telangana government has opened a special cell to monitor the situation and protect the interests of Telangana people living there. As per available information, about 250 students belonging to Telangana are studying in Imphal and surrounding areas.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari spoke to her counterpart in Manipur to facilitate the safe transit of Telangana students from Imphal to Hyderabad. DGP Anjani Kumar also spoke to Manipur government officials to ensure the safety of Telangana people.

Helpline

To assist stranded people, the police have set up an emergency helpline, +91 79016 43283. People can also email dgp@tspolice.gov.in for any queries.

