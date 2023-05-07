Suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh stopped at Secretariat gate, leaves in a huff

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MLA T Raja Singh, who has been suspended from the BJP, was on Saturday prevented from entering the Secretariat complex by security.

Raja Singh had reached the Secretariat to take part in a review meeting of MLAs from the Greater Hyderabad region, which was chaired by Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

Stating that he was insulted for being stopped at the Secretariat gate after being invited by the Minister, Raja Singh left the premises even before Srinivas Yadav could telephone the security personnel at the gate to ask them to allow the MLA entry.

Calling it shameless on part of the State government for preventing people’s representatives from entering the Secretariat, Raja Singh reminded that the office complex was built with taxpayers’ money and everyone with a valid reason has the right to enter it.

HYDERABAD: MLA T Raja Singh, who has been suspended from the BJP, was on Saturday prevented from entering the Secretariat complex by security. Raja Singh had reached the Secretariat to take part in a review meeting of MLAs from the Greater Hyderabad region, which was chaired by Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav. Stating that he was insulted for being stopped at the Secretariat gate after being invited by the Minister, Raja Singh left the premises even before Srinivas Yadav could telephone the security personnel at the gate to ask them to allow the MLA entry. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Calling it shameless on part of the State government for preventing people’s representatives from entering the Secretariat, Raja Singh reminded that the office complex was built with taxpayers’ money and everyone with a valid reason has the right to enter it.