Telangana, Andhra Pradesh power dues row: HC tells Centre to submit note file

A bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji on Saturday sought the order directing the State to pay Andhra Pradesh Rs 6,756.92 crore for supply of power (Rs 3,441.78 crore as principal amount and another Rs 3,315.14 crore as late payment surcharge) post-bifurcation of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh from June 2, 2014, to June 10, 2017.

In its instructions to KLN Raghavendra Reddy, standing counsel for the Union government, the bench made it clear that the parties’ ability to communicate with one another would not be hindered by the hearing of these writ petitions. Earlier, the court had directed the Union government not to use coercion against the Telangana government or its power utilities companies.

On August 29, 2022, the Union Power Secretary had issued the order to Telangana to pay the said amount within 30 days, following which Telangana power utilities moved court.

In its writ appeal, counsel for Telangana argued that as per provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, any order regarding collection of dues should come from the Home Ministry and hence the Union Power Secretary acted without authority.

Senior counsel CV Mohan Reddy, representing AP, said that the Andhra Pradesh power utilities were on the verge of becoming non-performing assets. He said that the AP power companies obtained financing, produced electricity, and supplied it to Telangana. Mohan Reddy said that the AP Reorganisation Act was applicable only to contentious problems from the pre-bifurcation period and not to any authority set up after the division of the State.

After a lengthy hearing, the bench instructed CS Vaidyanathan, senior counsel for the Telangana power utilities, to provide his rebuttal arguments on June 9, 2023, the next day of hearing.

