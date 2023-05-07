Home States Telangana

Telangana cops quiz mother as boy allegedly drowns after falling in manhole

A senior official stated that she was detained only for questioning and to tie the loose ends.

Published: 07th May 2023 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2023 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Police

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Digging into various possibilities in connection with the death of 13-year-old P Santosh in a manhole at Gatkesar, police detained the deceased’s mother. 

Shockingly, police learnt that she was charged with the murder of her husband in 2015 and the case is still pending. 

A senior official stated that she was detained only for questioning and to tie loose ends. It is yet to be established how the body of the boy reached the manhole from the pond located 200 metres away even though there is no conduit connecting the two. 

However, the officer investigating the case said, “The distance between the pond and the manhole is only 200 metres and there is a possibility that the boy while playing came towards the manhole and slipped into it. The initial post-mortem report also said that the cause of the death was due to drowning.” 

Though police more or less came to the conclusion that the boy died due to drowning, they questioned the mother to gather more information about the boy’s movements when she along with her sister and Santosh went to the pond to wash clothes.

A detailed post-mortem report and forensic examination of the samples of the water found in the stomach of the boy’s body would help in unravelling the mystery behind his death, said a police official. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
boy drowns in manhole Telangana boy drowned
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp