Telangana cops quiz mother as boy allegedly drowns after falling in manhole

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Digging into various possibilities in connection with the death of 13-year-old P Santosh in a manhole at Gatkesar, police detained the deceased’s mother.

Shockingly, police learnt that she was charged with the murder of her husband in 2015 and the case is still pending.

A senior official stated that she was detained only for questioning and to tie loose ends. It is yet to be established how the body of the boy reached the manhole from the pond located 200 metres away even though there is no conduit connecting the two.

However, the officer investigating the case said, “The distance between the pond and the manhole is only 200 metres and there is a possibility that the boy while playing came towards the manhole and slipped into it. The initial post-mortem report also said that the cause of the death was due to drowning.”

Though police more or less came to the conclusion that the boy died due to drowning, they questioned the mother to gather more information about the boy’s movements when she along with her sister and Santosh went to the pond to wash clothes.

A detailed post-mortem report and forensic examination of the samples of the water found in the stomach of the boy’s body would help in unravelling the mystery behind his death, said a police official.

