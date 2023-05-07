Telangana HC stays cine workers’ society resolutions

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court has issued an interim stay in a writ petition filed by film director Maddineni Ramesh Babu against the Telugu Cine Workers Co-operative Housing Society approving resolutions of the general body meeting. The court restrained the Society from finalising and inviting tenders in contravention of an interim order of the High Court dated March 24, 2023 and also violative of Articles 14, 19, and 21 of the Constitution. Senior counsel Jelli Kanakaiah appeared for the petitioner. Issuing notice to the respondent Society, the judge also instructed the petitioner to file proof of service by the next date of hearing. The case was adjourned to June 22, 2023.