Home States Telangana

Telangana HC stays cine workers’ society resolutions

Issuing notice to the respondent Society, the judge also instructed the petitioner to file proof of service by the next date of hearing.

Published: 07th May 2023 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2023 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court has issued an interim stay in a writ petition filed by film director Maddineni Ramesh Babu against the Telugu Cine Workers Co-operative Housing Society approving resolutions of the general body meeting. 

The court restrained the Society from finalising and inviting tenders in contravention of an interim order of the High Court dated March 24, 2023 and also violative of Articles 14, 19, and 21 of the Constitution.

Senior counsel Jelli Kanakaiah appeared for the petitioner. Issuing notice to the respondent Society, the judge also instructed the petitioner to file proof of service by the next date of hearing. The case was adjourned to June 22, 2023.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana HC cine workers’ society resolutions
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp